Downtown Darwin.
Residents of Darwin and much of the Top End have been jolted awake by a large quake off indonesia. Image by Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS
  • earthquake

Darwin shaken by earthquake off Indonesia

Rachael Ward January 10, 2023

Residents of Darwin and much of the Top End have reported “violent” shaking of their houses after they were jolted awake by a strong earthquake off Indonesia. 

The 7.6 magnitude undersea quake struck near Indonesia’s Tanimbar Islands, east of Timor-Leste, early on Tuesday, with the epicentre at a depth of about 90km. 

It was felt hundreds of kilometres away, particularly in Darwin where it set the dogs barking.

Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt told the ABC he hadn’t heard any reports of damage in the Northern Territory capital or elsewhere in the Top End.

The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre assessed there was no tsunami threat to the Australian mainland, islands or territories.

Darwin resident Tracey Wedel feared her house would fall down due to “violent” shaking.

“Everything was banging and shaking, the doors were shaking, I thought the house was going to fall apart,” Ms Wedel told AAP. 

“It was literally the strongest (earthquake) I’ve ever felt. Dogs up the street were barking and it went on for about two and a half minutes.” 

Amy Hetherington moved to Darwin ten years ago and said it was the biggest earthquake she’d felt during that time.

“We’re in a two-storey troppo house so you could feel the place swaying,” Ms Hetherington told AAP.

“Hubby and I got up and watched the things on the shelves and pictures, worried they might fall down. But really so lucky.”

Olympian and former senator Nova Peris described the experience as “freaky”.

“The entire house just shook like crazy and pictures fell off the walls!” Ms Peris posted to Twitter. 

Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles warned Territorians to brace for any aftershocks. 

“Suspect a few of us are going to need a coffee (or four) to get going later this morning after that shock,” Ms Fyles said on social media.

More than 2600 people in northern Australia reported feeling the quake to Geosciences Australia.

It was felt from Nhulunbuy in northeast Arnhem Land right down to Tenant Creek in the centre of the Northern Territory, which Senior Duty Seismologist Tanja Pejic described as “pretty significant.”

“It’s quite possible that we will see aftershocks along those magnitudes of maybe five or larger that might still be felt, although I suspect it wouldn’t be felt as widely as the 7.6 earthquake,” Ms Pejic told AAP.

She said anyone caught up in an earthquake should drop to the ground, cover their head with their hands, crawl under shelter, such as a table, and hold on until the shaking stopped.

