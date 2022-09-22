AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
In Australia 72 per cent of people have had their third COVID vaccine.
In Australia, 72 per cent of people have had their third dose of vaccine against COVID-19. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

Data expected to show drop in COVID cases

Paul Osborne September 23, 2022

New data is expected to show a continuing drop in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country, but there are questions about its accuracy.

The federal health department will release its weekly COVID-19 case notifications report on Friday alongside state data reports.

Last week’s report showed the national average number of cases dropped by 20 per cent compared with the previous week.

But the average drop across the states and territories ranged from 0.3 per cent in South Australia to 35.9 per cent in the Northern Territory.

The number of hospitalisations last week fell by an average 12.8 per cent compared with the previous week.

The change from daily to weekly data releases has been widely criticised within the health sector.

State figures released last Friday differed starkly to the federal data because of different start and end dates for counting.

Epidemiologist Adrian Esterman said he agreed with colleagues who described the new format for the data dump as “useless”.

Australian Medical Association president Steve Robson described it as a “dog’s breakfast”.

Meanwhile, Oxfam says two-thirds of countries are yet to meet their target of vaccinating 70 per cent of people against COVID-19.

The target was set at last year’s United Nations General Assembly.

The organisation said the death toll from COVID-19 is four times higher in lower-income countries, where 48 per cent of the population have had their initial round of vaccinations.

At the current rate, it will take almost two and a half years for 70 per cent of people in the poorest countries to be fully vaccinated.

In Australia, 72 per cent of people have had their third dose of vaccine, while 40.5 per cent have had a fourth dose.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.