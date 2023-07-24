AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A virus tracing app
During COVID-19, Victoria hired contractors to help with tracing, resulting in some data breaches. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS
  politics

Data of some Victorians put at risk during the pandemic

AAP July 25, 2023

The Victorian Health Department is under fire after the state’s privacy watchdog found there were multiple breaches of personal information during the pandemic.

One of the worst cases involved a call centre worker who had a criminal record and used a department system to get the details of a young woman who was isolating at home.

He then impersonated a COVID-19 official to gain entry into her home and tried to pressure her into performing sexual acts, the Victorian Information Commissioner revealed in a report published on Tuesday.

During the pandemic, the Health Department hired third-party call centres to help with contact tracing for people infected with COVID-19.

The commissioner’s investigation concluded the department breached privacy and data protection laws by failing to take reasonable steps to protect against the misuse of people’s personal information.

While acknowledging the unprecedented circumstances created by the COVID-19 public health response, Commissioner Sven Bluemmel said it did not ensure the third-party workers were adequately screened.

