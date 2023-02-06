AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
MICHELLE ROWLAND DATING APPS PRESSER
Communications Minister Michelle Rowlands is working to reform safety on dating apps. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  politics

Dating app assaults brought before top law officers

Dominic Giannini February 7, 2023

Australia’s top law officers have been tasked with making dating apps safer for vulnerable groups and particularly women due to prolific rates of sexual assault and abuse.

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland will also have a follow-up meeting this week with Match Group, which runs popular dating apps including Tinder, Hinge and Match.com.

Ms Rowland met with Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus and then wrote to his state and territory counterparts on Monday following a roundtable with dating apps, parliamentarians and law enforcement.

Executives were warned the government would take compulsory action if they cannot find a way to keep Australian women safe.

One option being considered is introducing industry targets for keeping users safe but a mandatory target hasn’t been ruled out. 

Dating apps were receptive to further authentication measures but were hesitant to keep or use the data due to the risks around cybersecurity and focus on individual privacy. 

The minister is using Safer Internet Day on Tuesday to put online safety back in the spotlight as she works through reforms to protect Australians. 

Three-quarters of respondents to an Australian Institute of Criminology survey reported being subjected to online sexual violence in the past five years.

One in three experienced in-person abuse from someone they met on an app, including incidents of sexual assault or coercion.

eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant has warned criminals were weaponising dating apps, resulting in “crippling levels of reports about sexual extortion”.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

