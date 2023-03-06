AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
David Fifita
David Fifita has re-signed with the Titans, keeping him at the club through to the end of 2026. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

David Fifita re-signs with Titans until end of 2026

Joel Gould March 6, 2023

Boom Gold Coast forward David Fifita has re-signed with the club until the end of 2026 in a huge coup for the Titans.

The 23-year-old has inked a three-year extension with the Titans after coach Justin Holbrook recently said that Brisbane coach Kevin Walters had been ringing the off-contract former Bronco as negotiations reached their pointy end.

The Titans announced Fifita’s extension late on Monday night.

“To have David commit to the Titans shows he believes in what we are building and it gives us great confidence as a club,” Holbrook said in a statement.

“As a coach I’ve seen David’s commitment first hand and…we saw that in our first round (22-10) win over the Tigers.”

The Tongan international Fifita posted to his Instagram account: “Super excited to announce that I’m going to be a Titan for another couple of years. 

“Thankful for the club for backing me and giving me the opportunity to stay and do what I love here at the Gold Coast Titans.”

Fifita, who joined the Titans in 2021 after debuting in NRL for the Broncos in 2018, told AAP last month that he was committed to the Titans and he proved true to his word.

The pre-season form of the the man who’s played five State of Origin games for Queensland was top shelf and Fifita backed that up in the win over the Wests Tigers with a man-of-the-match display.

Fifita went to school on the Gold Coast at Keebra Park High and said recently that his relationship with Titans half and former schoolmate Tanah Boyd could be a factor in his decision.

“We have got a good connection,” Fifita said.

“He’s one of my best mates. Having him there is really good. We are Keebra Park boys and came through a good system there.”

Fifita’s commitment to the Titans is a boost to Holbrook and an endorsement of the work he has done to recruit players around his match-winning forward.

“We’ve put it on Dave to work hard and since he’s come back from the World Cup he has done that,” Holbrook told AAP last month.

“It is up to us as coaches, the halves and Dave himself to all work together to get the best out of him.

“What we have done in recruiting experienced hooker Sam Verrills and an experienced half in Kieran Foran is going to help his game as well. We feel we have done everything right here for him to play at his best.”

Fifita joins skipper Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, fellow back-rower Beau Fermor and fullback AJ Brimson on contract until the end of 2026 to give the Titans a base to build a strong team around.

The Canberra Raiders had been in the hunt for Fifita for a long time and AAP was told his manager put feelers out to the Broncos recently to gauge their interest.

