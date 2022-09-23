Davis stems US tide in Presidents Cup

Cam Davis has helped stem the American tide at the Presidents Cup, with the Australian overcoming nerves late to help deny the United States a clean sweep in the opening-day foursomes.

Three-nil up already, the hosts were primed to increase their commanding lead against the International team when the all-star pairing of world No.1 Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns went two-up against Davis and South Korean Kim Si-woo after 14 holes.

But the Internationals bounced back to win the last four holes, with Davis producing a stunning second shot on the 17th to set up a birdie.

“It was one of those shots where it was like, ‘Get out of your way, you’ve got a flag sitting up there on the green. Just hit it’,” Davis said.

“That was the first shot of the day that came off exactly as I wanted, and it was a great time for that to happen because we needed that one.

“One to get ahead for the first time and keep playing positively and aggressively on 18. It was really cool, felt awesome.”

The world No.66 admitted to being nervous in his Presidents Cup debut and it did not help being matched against the top-ranked player on the planet in the opening foursomes.

“It’s always more satisfying when you start off not having your best stuff and then you find a way to turn it around, especially against the calibre of players that are playing here,” Davis said.

“I was just really proud of the way I started hitting good shots when it mattered.

“Early on, I was just a little shaky and nervous, my first time experiencing this. It took a little while for me to find my rhythm.

“We both got into a place where we started feeling comfortable. Right when it became really important, it started going in. Super, super great feeling.”

The US, who have dominated the biennial competition with an 11-1-1 record and have never lost on home soil, will take a daunting 4-1 lead into Friday.

International captain Trevor Immelman sent out his most experienced pair of Australian Adam Scott, playing in his 10th Presidents Cup, and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama first to face the US duo of world Nos. 4 and 5 Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele hoping the veterans might set the tone for his young squad.

But the Internationals’ two Masters champions failed to gel as Cantlay and Schauffele steamrolled to a 6&5 win, needing just 13 holes to clinch their team’s first point.

Three-times major winner Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, who took the first of his two PGA Championship wins at this Quail Hollow course in 2017, never trailed South Korea’s Im Sung-jae and Canadian Corey Connors on the way to a tidy 2&1 win.

Cameron Young, playing with Collin Morikawa, rolled in a long putt at the 17th to give the US another 2&1 victory over the South Korean partnership of Kim Joo-hyung and KH Lee.

The Internationals nearly trimmed the deficit further in the final match between Americans Tony Finau and Max Homa and Canadian Taylor Pendrith and Chile’s Mito Pereira, which was tied heading to the 18th.

This time it was the International pair who faltered as Finau and Homa secured the point.

Davis will team up with compatriot Scott on Friday when they take on Spieth and Thomas in a key match-up.

Friday’s fourball pairings:

Adam Scott (Aust)/Cam Davis (Aust) vs Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas

Im Sung-jae (South Korea)/Sebastian Munoz (Colombia) vs Sam Burns/Scottie Scheffler

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA)/Mito Pereira (Chile) vs Kevin Kisner/Cameron Young

Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)/Kim Joo-hyung (South Korea) vs Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele

Taylor Pendrith (Canada)/Corey Conners (Canada) vs Billy Horschel/Max Homa

– with Reuters