Davison nabs pole for Sandown Supersprint

Will Davison has snared pole position ahead of Supercars championship leader Shane van Gisbergen for the Sandown Supersprint.

Davison locked up his seventh pole of the year to go equal with Cameron Waters for the most in 2022, with Waters missing Saturday’s Top Ten shootout altogether.

The Shell V-Power driver was the fastest in Friday’s first practice session before backing up his speed to set the fastest time of the weekend in qualifying two.

He was then the last car out in the shootout and beat van Gisbergen’s laptime by 0.187 to secure pole position.

“I loved that. I haven’t had that many opportunities in a while but had a few this year to nail a shootout lap under the pump, so just a huge shout out to the whole team,” Davison told Fox Sports.

“It’s been a big week for the team and you know at a track we probably weren’t the best at last year, but we worked even harder to bring a quick car here.

“This year has been going well, it’s a lot of fun, (and) the pressure is on us now to convert in the races. But I’m loving the pressure and we’ll do our best.”

Erebus driver Will Brown rounded out the top three after performing consistently in the practice sessions and three qualifying legs.

But the same can’t be said for Waters, who slipped to 12th on the grid missing the Top Ten shootout entirely.

He will have his hands full to run down the leaders in Saturday’s race 24 at Sandown as he seeks to claw back the 393 point differential behind ladder leader van Gisbergen.

Race 24 at Sandown Raceway begins at 4.45pm AEST.

Race 24 qualifying:

1. Will Davison (Shell V-Power Racing) 1:07.650

2. Shane van Gisbergen (Red Bull Ampol Racing) + 0.187

3. Will Brown (Erebus Boost Mobile Racing) +0.319

4. Anton De Pasquale (Shell V-Power Racing) +0.355

5. Thomas Randle (Castrol Racing) +0.361