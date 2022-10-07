AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Will Davison.
Will Davison's Ford Mustang has gone quickest in practice three at Bathurst's Mount Panorama. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • motor racing

Davison on song in Bathurst practice three

Fraser Barton October 7, 2022

Shell V-Power’s Will Davison has improved on his first day practice times to lead all drivers on day two at Mount Panorama in Bathurst.

Davison clocked a 2.04.207 on an overcast Friday morning practice three session, beating Cam Waters by two tenths of a second.

The margins were fine in the first chance for teams to fine-tune their driver changes, compulsory brake rotor changes and refuelling rehearsals ahead of Sunday’s race.

Davison said it’s pivotal to have dry track knowledge before the rain arrives so their team are across all scenarios for race day.

“We’re sort of outside our normal window if you like,” he told Fox Sports.

“With the sealant gone, we’re missing a bit of grip that we had yesterday that we’re probably all relying on.

“All in all the track felt worse but I feel like we made some good ground.”

The same cant be said for Supercars championship leader and Triple Eight driver Shane van Gisbergen.

Practice three was a frustrating one. The New Zealander’s sector combinations were on track for the fastest projected time before errors in the final corners cost him.

Team principal Jamie Whincup said prior to their morning session they were “as confident as we’ve ever been,” but a few tweaks will be needed after the reigning Supercars champion suffered brake stability issues.

SVG was on track for the fastest lap early in the session before a lockup on the final corner.

“As soon as I turned in, it’s just f***ing Christmas trees,” he said over radio comms.

Later in the session the Kiwi came off the track at the Chase just before the back pit straight. His earlier time good enough for 10th fastest.

Cam Waters was second-quickest overall, Brodie Kostecki third for Erebus Motorsport.

One more practice session takes place on Friday from 1pm (AEDT) before the first qualifying session begins at 4.15pm (AEDT).

