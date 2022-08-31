AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A file photo of Chris Dawson
Chris Dawson is due in court two days after he was found guilty of murdering his wife Lynette. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • homicide

Dawson in court days after guilty verdict

Miklos Bolza September 1, 2022

Schoolteacher Christopher Dawson is set to return to court two days after a bombshell verdict found him guilty of murdering his wife 40 years ago.

The case will be back for a directions hearing in front of Justice Ian Harrison who found Dawson, 74, murdered his wife Lynette and disposed of her body because of his obsession with one of his teenage students, known as JC, who was also the family babysitter.

Soon after the guilty verdict was handed down on Tuesday, Dawson was cuffed and escorted off to Silverwater prison. His brothers Paul and Peter Dawson were visibly upset at the outcome, swearing at media crew as they left the court building.

On Tuesday afternoon outside the NSW Supreme Court, Dawson’s lawyer Greg Walsh told media an appeal would be filed.

“Mr Dawson has always asserted and he still does his absolute innocence of the crime of which he’s been convicted, and he will continue to assert that innocence and he’ll certainly appeal.”

The solicitor mentioned a possible bail application in court after the decision was handed down. 

However, the NSW Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has said they understand Dawson’s bid to be released from jail will not take place.

Mr Walsh told reporters the former rugby league player was suffering physical health problems and cognitive issues, including a diagnosis of dementia.

“I think in respect of sentencing, his problem in relation to brain atrophy is a very important consideration because jail will be much harder for him,” he told the press.

A date for sentencing has yet to be set.

