Jason Day in the mood at Austin
Jason Day has raced into the last 16 of the WGC Match Play with a perfect 3-0 record in Austin. Image by AP PHOTO
  • golf

Day, Herbert into last 16 at WGC Match Play in Texas

Darren Walton March 25, 2023

Aussie aces Jason Day and Lucas Herbert have swept into the knockout rounds of the $US20 million ($A30 million) WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play with a pair of stirring last-up group wins in Texas.

Day scored a commanding winner-takes-all victory over two-time major champion Collin Morikawa before Herbert held his nerve down the stretch to hang on against Ben Griffin to also advance to the round of 16 with 3-0 unbeaten records for the week.

Day continued his stellar form to shut out Morikawa 4&3 to top Group 9 at Austin Country Club and set up a showdown with milestone man Matt Kuchar for a place in the quarter-finals.

After taking down Canadian Adam Svensson (4&2) and Frenchman Victor Perez (2&1) in his opening two matches, Day only needed a tie on Friday to advance.

But he throttled Morikawa from the get-go as a weather warning threatened to interrupt proceedings.

The former world No.1 birdied three of his first four holes to go two up, doubled his lead with a sixth birdie in 12 holes and eventually closed out the match on No.15 to remain in the hunt for a third triumph – and the $US3.5 million ($A5.3 million) winner’s cheque – at the final edition of the popular event.

The tournament winner in 2014 and 2016, Day knows he’s in for a torrid time against Kuchar, who routed Si Woo Kim 7&6 to top Group 8 after equalling Tiger Woods’ record number of wins at the event.

The only three-time Match Play winner, Woods boasts a 36-12 record at the tournament. Kuchar is now 36-12, plus four ties, and can remove his legendary countryman from a page in golf’s history books by eliminating Day on Saturday.

“Matching Tiger’s record shows just how difficult he is to beat,” Day said.

“He’s a very patient guy. Doesn’t get too ahead of himself or he doesn’t get really down as well.

“I just have to play to my own strengths and, if I can do that and put a little bit of pressure on him, great. Hopefully that makes a difference.”

Finally free of the back problems that have dogged his career in recent years, Day looks a man on a mission as the former PGA Championship winner hunts down a first tour victory since 2018.

Also only needing a tie to progress, Herbert was cruising for much of the day against Griffin, three up through 11 holes, only to allow the American back into the contest.

But Herbert clinched a 3&1 victory with a 24-foot birdie putt on the 17th to win Group 14.

After missing the Players Championship cut last start, Herbert’s win booked a sudden-death date with world No.3 Rory McIlroy and also kept alive the world No.56’s hopes of earning a late invite to the Masters starting on April 6.

While Day and Herbert marched on, fellow Australians Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee and Cam Davis were all eliminated.

Scott lost 3&2 to Canadian Adam Hadwin as American Sam Burns topped Group 13 unbeaten to progress after seeing off Ireland’s Seamus Power 2&1.  

Lee went down 2&1 to American JJ Spaun, who advanced from Group 11 with a 3-0 record and will play sixth-seeded compatriot Xander Schauffele.

Davis bowed out after a 1-up loss to Aaron Wise as Schauffele topped their Group 6 undefeated with a 1-up win over Tom Hoge.

World No.1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler also sailed through, unbeaten in Group 1 after a 3&2 triumph over Tom Kim.

Scheffler will play Group 16 winner JJ Postin, with the victor to meet either Day or Kuchar in the quarter-finals.

American fourth and fifth seeds Patrick Cantlay and Max Homa also progressed.   

LAST-16 MATCH-UPS AT WGC-DELL TECHNOLOGIES MATCH PLAY 

1-Scottie Scheffler (USA) v 43-JJ Postin (USA)

32-Jason Day (AUS) v 59-Matt Kuchar (USA)

13-Sam Burns (USA) v 4-Patrick Cantlay (USA)

5-Max Homa (USA) v 50-Mackenzie Hughes (CAN)

3-Rory McIlroy (IRE) v 46-Lucas Herbert (AUS)

61-JJ Spaun (USA) v 6-Xander Schauffele (USA)

19-Kurt Kitiyama (USA) v 56-Andrew Putnam (USA)

15-Cameron Young (USA) v 22-Billy Horschel (USA)

