Day, Herbert into last 16 at WGC Match Play in Texas

Aussie aces Jason Day and Lucas Herbert have swept into the knockout rounds of the $US20 million ($A30 million) WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play with a pair of stirring last-up group wins in Texas.

Day scored a commanding winner-takes-all victory over two-time major champion Collin Morikawa before Herbert held his nerve down the stretch to hang on against Ben Griffin to also advance to the round of 16 with 3-0 unbeaten records for the week.

Day continued his stellar form to shut out Morikawa 4&3 to top Group 9 at Austin Country Club and set up a showdown with milestone man Matt Kuchar for a place in the quarter-finals.

After taking down Canadian Adam Svensson (4&2) and Frenchman Victor Perez (2&1) in his opening two matches, Day only needed a tie on Friday to advance.

But he throttled Morikawa from the get-go as a weather warning threatened to interrupt proceedings.

The former world No.1 birdied three of his first four holes to go two up, doubled his lead with a sixth birdie in 12 holes and eventually closed out the match on No.15 to remain in the hunt for a third triumph – and the $US3.5 million ($A5.3 million) winner’s cheque – at the final edition of the popular event.

The tournament winner in 2014 and 2016, Day knows he’s in for a torrid time against Kuchar, who routed Si Woo Kim 7&6 to top Group 8 after equalling Tiger Woods’ record number of wins at the event.

The only three-time Match Play winner, Woods boasts a 36-12 record at the tournament. Kuchar is now 36-12, plus four ties, and can remove his legendary countryman from a page in golf’s history books by eliminating Day on Saturday.

“Matching Tiger’s record shows just how difficult he is to beat,” Day said.

“He’s a very patient guy. Doesn’t get too ahead of himself or he doesn’t get really down as well.

“I just have to play to my own strengths and, if I can do that and put a little bit of pressure on him, great. Hopefully that makes a difference.”

Finally free of the back problems that have dogged his career in recent years, Day looks a man on a mission as the former PGA Championship winner hunts down a first tour victory since 2018.

Also only needing a tie to progress, Herbert was cruising for much of the day against Griffin, three up through 11 holes, only to allow the American back into the contest.

But Herbert clinched a 3&1 victory with a 24-foot birdie putt on the 17th to win Group 14.

After missing the Players Championship cut last start, Herbert’s win booked a sudden-death date with world No.3 Rory McIlroy and also kept alive the world No.56’s hopes of earning a late invite to the Masters starting on April 6.

While Day and Herbert marched on, fellow Australians Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee and Cam Davis were all eliminated.

Scott lost 3&2 to Canadian Adam Hadwin as American Sam Burns topped Group 13 unbeaten to progress after seeing off Ireland’s Seamus Power 2&1.

Lee went down 2&1 to American JJ Spaun, who advanced from Group 11 with a 3-0 record and will play sixth-seeded compatriot Xander Schauffele.

Davis bowed out after a 1-up loss to Aaron Wise as Schauffele topped their Group 6 undefeated with a 1-up win over Tom Hoge.

World No.1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler also sailed through, unbeaten in Group 1 after a 3&2 triumph over Tom Kim.

Scheffler will play Group 16 winner JJ Postin, with the victor to meet either Day or Kuchar in the quarter-finals.

American fourth and fifth seeds Patrick Cantlay and Max Homa also progressed.

LAST-16 MATCH-UPS AT WGC-DELL TECHNOLOGIES MATCH PLAY

1-Scottie Scheffler (USA) v 43-JJ Postin (USA)

32-Jason Day (AUS) v 59-Matt Kuchar (USA)

13-Sam Burns (USA) v 4-Patrick Cantlay (USA)

5-Max Homa (USA) v 50-Mackenzie Hughes (CAN)

3-Rory McIlroy (IRE) v 46-Lucas Herbert (AUS)

61-JJ Spaun (USA) v 6-Xander Schauffele (USA)

19-Kurt Kitiyama (USA) v 56-Andrew Putnam (USA)

15-Cameron Young (USA) v 22-Billy Horschel (USA)