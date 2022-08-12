AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jason Day
Jason Day has made a promising start to the PGA Tour's FedExCup playoffs. Image by AP PHOTO
  • golf

Day makes fine start to FedExCup playoffs

Darren Walton August 12, 2022

Jason Day has breathed fresh life into his flagging FedExCup campaign after ending the first round of the PGA Tour’s opening play-off event as the leading Australian.

After only scraping into the 125-man field in Memphis following the banning of several LIV Golf defectors, Day carded a bogey-free five-under-par 65 to be in a tie for eighth.

Day’s fine round propelled the former world No.1 to 73rd in the live FedExCup standings, with the top 70 after Sunday’s final round to advance to next week’s no-cut BMW Championship in Delaware.

Languishing at No.147 in the world after going winless for more than three years and failing to qualify for four of the past six major championships, Day is at a career crossroad.

The 34-year has shown glimpses of form in recent times but had to withdraw from last week’s Wyndham Championship with illness, stalling his momentum.

But Thursday’s promising round at least gives the former PGA Championship winner hope of at least extending his season.

“It does nothing for me to look ahead,” he said. “But I do want to play next week.”

Last week Day opened with a 67 and then had to withdraw after falling asleep at breakfast before the next round.

His eyes were burning, his fever spiked. Day wasn’t sure how bad the fever was, but he checked his temperature the next day when he felt much better and it was 38.3 Celsius.

The big takeaway was that he felt he was trending in the right direction, and his game felt that way on a soft, muggy morning that featured occasional light rain.

Day said key to emerging from his slump was letting good golf happen instead of trying to force it, and not get too caught up in his position.

“I’m not getting too excited about anything right now, just got to stay patient as much as I can,” he said.

“The more and more I start thinking about outcomes and being able to get into next week … it actually gives you more anxiety and a lot of other stuff that comes along with it.

“I feel pretty good about the opening round and looking forward to the rest of the week.”

Day trails joint leaders Si Woo Kim and JJ Spaun, who both fired eight-under 62s, by three shots.

Sahith Theegala is outright third at seven under, with Tony Finau, coming off two straight victories, in a four-way tie for fourth.

Adam Scott is the second-best Australian behind Day at four under.

World No.2 Cameron Smith opened with a 67, a round that included a hole-out eagle two, with countryman Cam Davis on the same score.

Marc Leishman led at six under at one point, only to drop five shots in his last five holes including a triple bogey on 18 in a round of 69. 

Scottie Scheffler has the luxury of a slow start as No.1 in the world and FedExCup leader, and that’s a good thing as the Masters champion shot a lacklustre one-over 71.

