Daly Cherry-Evans.
Captain Daly Cherry-Evans (c) has been critical of his Maroons after an opposed training session. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

DCE bakes Maroons’ right edge ahead of Latrell test

Murray Wenzel May 27, 2023

Queensland captain Daly Cherry Evans has put his foot down after the same edge set to defend NSW superstar Latrell Mitchell was exposed by Queensland Cup strugglers Ipswich in a training run.

The Maroons have shuffled their centres for Wednesday’s State of Origin opener in Adelaide, Valentine Holmes moved to the right side with winger Selwyn Cobbo and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow set to play on the left edge.

Holmes’ edge copped a Cherry-Evans Origin bake on Thursday when the Jets, 0-9 this season in the second-tier comp, ran in two tries down the left wing in an opposed session.

Latrell Mitchell will be the centre lurking there at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday and Cherry-Evans made sure his men were aware of the standard required.

“He’s just (told us to) do your job, make your tackles,” prop Lindsay Collins said on Saturday. 

“He does expect high standards, as does everyone in this team.

“You’re at this pinnacle of football. The opposition, if you take a second, a break, they’ll find it. You have to hold yourself to a high standard.”

Maroons bench forward Jai Arrow, a South Sydney teammate of Mitchell’s, said Cherry-Evans’ message had been received.

“It was just us being too eager … more than just worrying about our jobs and what we need to do to be effective,” he said.

“I thought we readjusted today and we were really good, so hopefully in our next big session we ice a few things leading into captain’s run and into the big game.”

Mitchell missed last year’s 2-1 series loss and Arrow expects him to return to the Origin arena a different player.

“He has taken on more of a leadership role this year at the club with the way he is helping the younger boys and the footy he is playing as well,” Arrow said.

“He has put it on his shoulders that he wants to be consistent week in, week out.

“Different circumstances this week, we’re in different sides and I don’t like him this week.

“He is pretty special, pretty skilful … you have to definitely take him on.

“Their plan will be to give him early ball and get the ball in his hands.

“Take time away from him, get up in his face and hopefully force errors.

“If not, then get into the tackle and slow him down, that can go a long way to slowing him down.”

