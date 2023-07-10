AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Daly Cherry-Evans.
Maroons captain Daly Cherry-Evans will give a post-match Origin speech despite the RLPA media ban. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

DCE will deliver Origin speech despite RLPA ban

Joel Gould July 10, 2023

Queensland captain Daly Cherry-Evans has confirmed the current Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) media ban will not stop him giving a post-match speech when he lifts the State of Origin shield in Sydney.

The RLPA ban, a measure taken in its ongoing battle with the NRL over the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), applies after all game day fixtures, such as the State of Origin match.

The Maroons have wrapped up the series and regardless of the result on Wednesday night, Cherry-Evans will be invited to the podium at Accor Stadium to receive the spoils of series victory.

The Queensland skipper said he always intended to speak when presented with the shield and any suggestion otherwise was scuttlebutt.

“One of you journos started this. I don’t know where it’s come from,” Cherry-Evans said after Maroons training on Monday.

“This is an opportunity, a very proud and privileged opportunity to stand up and lift the shield.

“There will be Queenslanders in the stadium. But more importantly there’ll be a lot of Queenslanders sitting at home that will stay up, regardless of the result, to see that moment.

“I will take a lot of pride in giving them that moment and definitely some words.”

In 2006, former Maroons captain Darren Lockyer gave a memorable post-match speech following a remarkable 16-14 comeback win after he scored the winning try at the MCG in the final minutes.

Lockyer remembered the Queensland public at the end of the speech.

“To all the Queenslanders that are here tonight … and to all the Queenslanders back home watching it on tele … you’ve waited four years but for the next 12 months this is yours,” Lockyer said, as he raised the shield aloft.

For Queenslanders the speech is still a goose bumps moment.

“I might have to watch that and get some inspiration,” Cherry-Evans said.

“Anything Locky said was usually pretty spot on.”

Unlike 2006, Cherry-Evans will lift the shield no matter what the result of game three and won’t forget the continued support of the Queensland public in such an important moment.

“That’s what we’re doing,” he said.

“Last year we had a chance to do it in front of them at Suncorp. This year is a bit different so we do need to tell them how much we appreciate the support even though they can’t be there that night.

“There will be millions of Queenslanders sitting up to watch that moment and we want to make them happy, because they support us.”

