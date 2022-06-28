AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Jordan de Goey
Jordan De Goey (l) has returned to Collingwood and could play against Gold Coast on Saturday. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

De Goey returns to Magpies’ AFL training

Oliver Caffrey June 28, 2022

Jordan De Goey has ended his personal leave from Collingwood and could play in the Magpies’ round-16 AFL clash with Gold Coast.

The controversy-plagued star returned to the club’s AIA Cente headquarters on Tuesday, setting him up to potentially be included in the Magpies’ squad to face the Suns at Metricon Stadium on Saturday night.

De Goey was granted personal leave from the club last Wednesday, after the Magpies confirmed they had pulled a lucrative four-year deal off the table for the 26-year-old free agent.

It came as Ge Goey dealt with the fallout from his ill-fated trip to Bali.

De Goey apologised for his “disrespectful” conduct during the Magpies’ bye round after vision was posted to social media last week.

He also revealed he had been diagnosed with ADHD and vowed to make changes to ensure he stays out of trouble.

The dynamic forward-midfielder missed Sunday’s win against GWS that lifted Collingwood back into the top eight.

Magpies coach Craig McRae last week said he was unsure exactly why De Goey was away from the club and had reached out to him a day before his pre-game press conference but did not receive a response.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.