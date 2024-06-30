AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Alex de Minaur.
A revitalised Alex de Minaur will begin his Wimbledon assault with renewed confidence. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • tennis

De Minaur armed with ‘new aura’ at Wimbledon

Ian Chadband June 30, 2024

Alex de Minaur’s belief in himself has sky-rocketed since his early exit from last year’s Wimbledon, to the point where he senses he’s entering the 2024 event armed with an aura in the locker room.

Even prepared to put a figure on his improvement over the 12 months since he got blown away in the second round by Matteo Berrettini, de Minaur says he now goes into matches against players he once felt he had a 15 per cent chance against by believing it’s at the very least a 50-50 shot.

“From last year I’ve made a substantial step in the right direction,” de Minaur said on Saturday as he reflected on feeling re-energised after a near couple of weeks break from competitive action.

He will meet fellow Australian James Duckworth in his opening match at the grass-court grand slam on Tuesday.

De Minaur’s self-belief has rocketed as he’s moved to being a top-10 performer this year.

Alex de Minaur.
 Alex de Minaur, a winner at ‘s-Hertogenbosch in June, is now after the biggest grass-court title. Image by EPA PHOTO 

“It’s a big step from that 15-to-20 ranking to break into the top 10,” the now world No.9 said.

“Confidence-wise, mentality-wise, I’ve gone from going into certain matches maybe thinking I’ve got a 15 per cent chance of winning to genuinely thinking any match that I step out in, doesn’t matter who I’m playing, there’s a 50-50 chance.

“That’s the biggest difference and it gives me a huge edge to play these types of matches.

“In the past, I was probably already behind the eight-ball just because I didn’t quite believe it as much.”

De Minaur goes into Wimbledon having already downed Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev this season.

“All of a sudden, you think, ‘If I’ve done it once, why not do it twice?’,” he said.

“You put yourself in that position where even the other players start realising that, ‘Jeez, he’s already beaten these types of players, he’s is ready to go. He’s not going to give me an easy match’.

“And that just creates an aura, something within the locker room that definitely helps you as a competitor.

“That respect amongst the players that when I step out on the court now, rather than last year, it’s a completely different player – and the opponents believe it’s a different player as well.”

Alex de Minaur with Rafael Nadal.
 Beating the tennis elite this year has given Alex de Minaur renewed belief in his ability. Image by EPA PHOTO 

Despite that extra confidence, de Minaur isn’t getting ahead of himself, especially after an early exit at Queen’s Club last week against Lorenzo Musetti.

“I’m very content with the way I’m playing and, in a way, losing to Musetti just gave me a bit of time to take it easy and come to Wimby with a lot of energy,” he said as he looked forward to his first-round challenge.

“(Duckworth) is extremely dangerous, had very good wins on grass and I’m definitely ready for a battle.

“But I’m very chilled. It doesn’t change where I’m ranked, seeded or whatever – I was seeded last year and lost to a non-seed, so it’s just another week for me.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.