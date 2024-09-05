AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Alex de Minaur
Alex de Minaur's run in the US Open has come to a disappointing end against Jack Draper. Image by AP PHOTO
  • tennis

De Minaur bows out of US Open with quarter-final defeat

Darren Walton September 5, 2024

Alex de Minaur has bombed out of the US Open with a quarter-final shocker in New York.

Australia’s big last hope floundered in a sea of forehand errors to succumb 6-3 7-5 6-2 to inspired Englishman Jack Draper on Wednesday (Thursday AEST).

De Minaur had been fancied to reach his maiden grand slam semi-final against the lower-ranked Draper, especially having beaten the 22-year-old in all three previous encounters.

Jack Draper
 Britain’s Jack Draper returns during his straight-sets defeat of Alex de Minaur in New York. Image by AP PHOTO 

But the world No.10 struggled to find top gear at Arthur Ashe Stadium as Draper continued his own march through the Open draw.

It was unclear if de Minaur was fighting the hip injury that had sidelined the 25-year-old since Wimbledon.

De Minaur clutched at the leg on occasions while trying to transition in points.

Other times, he flew around centre court with signature lightning speed.

All the while Draper delivered a masterclass to end Australia’s singles interest in the final grand slam of the year.

As de Minaur’s horror unforced error count grew the classy left-handed Brit dictated from the get-go with powerful groundstrokes, big serving and a succession of sumptuous forehand drop shots.

Draper’s reward is a first grand slam semi-final appearance on Friday against either world No.1 and reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner or fifth-seeded 2021 US Open winner Daniil Medvedev.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.