tennis
Jannik Sinner (pic) never took his eyes off the ball in a three-set demolition of Alex de Minaur. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • tennis

De Minaur demolished by Sinner in Open QF loss

Anna Harrington January 22, 2025

Alex de Minaur’s most promising Australian Open tilt has ended in demoralising fashion with the local hope demolished in the quarter-finals by world No.1 Jannik Sinner.

After reaching the Melbourne Park final eight for the first time, de Minaur was attempting to reach his maiden semi-final at any slam.

The world No.8 was chasing his first win over Sinner in 10 attempts, after winning just one set against the Italian in their previous nine meetings.

But defending Open champion Sinner outgunned, then dismantled the Australian to claim a straight-sets 6-3 6-2 6-1 win in just an hour and 48 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

De Minaur
 A shell-shocked Alex de Minaur went down in three quick sets to world No.1 Jannik Sinner. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS 

Scintillating Sinner, 23, will face world No.20 Ben Shelton in the semi-final, after the American beat Lorenzo Sonego in Wednesday’s other quarter-final.

The world No.1 has maintained his title defence despite having a doping saga hanging over his head, with a Court of Arbitration for Sport hearing set for April.

The World Anti-Doping Agency appealed against the decision not to ban the Italian after he tested positive twice for the anabolic steroid clostebol last March.

World No.2 Alexander Zverev and 10-time champion Novak Djokovic face off in the other semi-final.

But renowned workhorse de Minaur, 25, will have to lick his wounds and contemplate how he can take his game up another gear.

de Minaur
 De Minaur had no answers as the world No.1 continued his dominance over him. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS 

He has now failed to claim a set in his four quarter-final appearances at slams to date.

De Minaur had dropped just one set across the opening four rounds at Melbourne Park but quickly fell behind against Sinner, who showed no signs of the illness that plagued his fourth-round win over Holger Rune. 

Sinner seized the early edge when he broke de Minaur in just his second service game to take a 3-1 lead.

He clubbed nine winners to de Minaur’s four and didn’t give up a break point as he wrapped up the opening set.

Sinner picked up where he left off, breaking de Minaur’s serve in the opening game of the second set.

De Minaur dug in his heels and earned a break point, but Sinner saved it with a big serve.

Sinner wasn’t challenged again, instead breaking de Minaur again to tighten his grip on the second set, before claiming it.

The third set proved a formality with Sinner again breaking de Minaur in the first game and racing to a 4-0 lead before sealing victory.

