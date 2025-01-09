AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
De Minaur
Alex de Minaur has drawn big-serving Botic van de Zandschulp in the first round of the Open. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  tennis

De Minaur earns prickly Australian Open draw

Darren Walton January 9, 2025

Alex de Minaur will launch his Australian Open campaign against big-hitting Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, with former finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas lurking as the local hope’s first big threat.

Seeded in the top eight at a grand slam for the first time, de Minaur will need to fire quickly.

While now ranked a lowly 82nd in the world, van de Zandschulp ousted Carlos Alcaraz from last year’s US Open and was as high as No.22 before being hindered by injuries.

If he can get past van de Zandschulp, the eighth-seeded de Minaur will play either a qualifier or Argentine Federico Coria in round two.

De Minaur’s first projected seeded opponent is Argentina’s world No.31 Francisco Cerundolo in the third round, with 2023 runner-up Tsitsipas a likely opponent in the last 16.  

Australia’s 25th seed Alexei Popyrin has drawn Frenchman Corentin Moutet and could face countryman Rinky Hijikata in round two.

World No.27 Jordan Thompson, who is also seeded at a grand slam for the first time, opens against a qualifier.

Playing his first slam since reaching the 2022 US Open quarter-finals, Nick Kyrgios faces British world No.86 Jacob Fearnley, providing he can overcome an abdominal strain that forced his withdrawal from an exhibition match this week in Melbourne.

