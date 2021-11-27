Australia Davis Cup win set to be in vain

Australia’s hopes of making the knockout stages at the Davis Cup Finals look doomed despite a courageous Alex de Minaur-inspired 2-1 victory over Hungary in Turin.

Lleyton Hewitt’s side came from behind after a shock defeat for John Millman to earn the victory on Saturday that was their minimum requirement following their calamitous 3-0 loss to Croatia in their opening Group D tie on Thursday.

Yet with the Croats likely to wrap up the group victory on Sunday by beating Hungary, the Australians’ record of two rubbers won and four lost is almost certainly not going to be enough to earn them a place in the quarter-finals, even as one of the two best group runners-up.

Qualification always looked wholly unlikely but nobody evidently told the never-say-die de Minaur as he pulled off a marathon victory that levelled the tie.

Australia’s gutsy No.1 men’s player dug as deep as he always does over three exhausting hours to pull off the most hard-fought of victories 7-5 2-6 7-6 (7-2) against his big-hitting Hungarian counterpart Marton Fucsovics.

His win set up the Aussie duo of the experienced John Peers and debutant Alex Bolt to then seal the tie in the decisive doubles, as they proved just a little too strong for the returning Piros and Fabian Marozsan, winning 6-3 6-7 (11-13) 6-3 in just over two hours.

Following John Millman’s shock defeat by a long-odds outsider Zsombor Piros 4-6 6-4 6-3 first up, Australia’s hopes of getting through to next week’s quarter-finals had already looked shot when de Minaur took the court.

Realistically, he knew they’d needed a 3-0 win to have a chance of progressing, yet he was only interested in ensuring they left Turin with a morale-boosting victory as he carried out his promise to “leave everything out there” in the Pala Alpitour and earn their first singles win of the week.

The 22-year-old Sydneysider may have not looked anywhere near his best since recovering from the COVID-19 infection that kept him out of the Olympics but he put aside his indifferent form to outbattle and finally outlast Fucsovics, defusing the power of a player with more formidable weapons.

“You leave it all out there for your country, no matter what, and at the end of your match, you’ve got to be proud of your effort,” de Minaur said after earning his first win of the week at the third attempt.

“It was a brutal battle, a great match and I’m so happy to get a point for my team, for my country.”

Ultimately, de Minaur’s remarkable physical conditioning helped see him through in a nerve-jangling denouement as the 29-year-old Fucsovics saved a match point to take the rubber into a decisive tiebreaker, during which he suffered cramping and finally ran out of gas.

Earlier, just as Croatia’s world No.276 Borna Gojo had beaten Alexei Popyrin on Thursday, the little-known Hungarian Piros, ranked 282 globally, was able to raise his game in a manner which seemed beyond a flat-looking Millman.

The 32-year-old Queenslander had been drafted in to the team to replace the higher-ranked Popyrin but could never find his stride as Piros, 10 years his junior, earned the biggest win of his career to date.