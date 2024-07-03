AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Alex de Minaur
Alex de Minaur has beaten compatriot James Duckworth in the first round at Wimbledon. Image by AP PHOTO
  • tennis

De Minaur overcomes dogged Duckworth and Wimbledon rain

Glenn Moore July 3, 2024

Alex de Minaur could not be deflected by either rain showers or a determined compatriot as he began his assault on Wimbledon’s grass citadel with a straight sets victory.

James Duckworth provided obdurate opposition but despite forcing a trio of tie-breaks Australia’s No.8 could not take a set off the national No.1.

With Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt watching on de Minaur won 7-6 (7-1) 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-4).

Alexei Popyrin
 Alexei Popyrin plays a backhand during his first round win over Thiago Monteiro at Wimbledon. Image by AP PHOTO 

A few yards away on the swathe of outside courts another Australian also moved into the second round. Alexei Popyrin defeated Thiago Monteiro in four sets in just over two-and-a-half hours.

While the dogged Duckworth gave de Minaur a useful work-out his resistance will have been frustrating. Combined with the inclement weather it kept the ninth seed occupied for much of the day.

Beginning at 11am local time (8pm AEST Tuesday) the match did not finish until nearly 4.30pm despite taking barely three hours play.

One shower arrived just after de Minaur had taken the first set, the second with the third-set tie-break poised at 2-0 to de Minaur.

When they returned, around an hour later, de Minaur sealed victory within five minutes, Duckworth going long on the third match point.

Duckworth had his chances. He broke in all three sets, and had served for the second set at 5-4 and the third at 5-3. But both times de Minaur showed his class to break back.

James Duckworth
 James Duckworth won plenty of points against Alex de Minaur, but could not take the key ones. Image by AP PHOTO 

De Minaur now plays 63-ranked Spaniard Jaume Munar who beat British wild card Billy Harris in four sets. De Minaur has won all three previous meetings, including in straight sets at Roland Garros this year.

Popyrin had wrapped up his victory just before the second rain break arrived, beating Brazilian Monteiro 6-4 6-7 (8-10) 6-3 6-4.

The 30-year-old Brazilian had only won once in Wimbledon’s main draw in five previous visits, but Popyrin had only won once in four, back in 2019.

He now moves on to face another South American, Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry, who beat Italy’s Luca Nardi.

Seeded 30, and ranked 16 places higher than Popyrin, the 24-year-old will be a much tougher test.

Neither player has reached the third round at SW19 before, nor have they played each other.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.