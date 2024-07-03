De Minaur overcomes dogged Duckworth and Wimbledon rain

Alex de Minaur could not be deflected by either rain showers or a determined compatriot as he began his assault on Wimbledon’s grass citadel with a straight sets victory.

James Duckworth provided obdurate opposition but despite forcing a trio of tie-breaks Australia’s No.8 could not take a set off the national No.1.

With Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt watching on de Minaur won 7-6 (7-1) 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-4).

Alexei Popyrin plays a backhand during his first round win over Thiago Monteiro at Wimbledon. Image by AP PHOTO

A few yards away on the swathe of outside courts another Australian also moved into the second round. Alexei Popyrin defeated Thiago Monteiro in four sets in just over two-and-a-half hours.

While the dogged Duckworth gave de Minaur a useful work-out his resistance will have been frustrating. Combined with the inclement weather it kept the ninth seed occupied for much of the day.

Beginning at 11am local time (8pm AEST Tuesday) the match did not finish until nearly 4.30pm despite taking barely three hours play.

One shower arrived just after de Minaur had taken the first set, the second with the third-set tie-break poised at 2-0 to de Minaur.

When they returned, around an hour later, de Minaur sealed victory within five minutes, Duckworth going long on the third match point.

Duckworth had his chances. He broke in all three sets, and had served for the second set at 5-4 and the third at 5-3. But both times de Minaur showed his class to break back.

James Duckworth won plenty of points against Alex de Minaur, but could not take the key ones. Image by AP PHOTO

De Minaur now plays 63-ranked Spaniard Jaume Munar who beat British wild card Billy Harris in four sets. De Minaur has won all three previous meetings, including in straight sets at Roland Garros this year.

Popyrin had wrapped up his victory just before the second rain break arrived, beating Brazilian Monteiro 6-4 6-7 (8-10) 6-3 6-4.

The 30-year-old Brazilian had only won once in Wimbledon’s main draw in five previous visits, but Popyrin had only won once in four, back in 2019.

He now moves on to face another South American, Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry, who beat Italy’s Luca Nardi.

Seeded 30, and ranked 16 places higher than Popyrin, the 24-year-old will be a much tougher test.

Neither player has reached the third round at SW19 before, nor have they played each other.