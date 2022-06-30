AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alex de Minaur
Alex De Minaur has roared into the Wimbledon third round with a pulsating comeback win. Image by AP PHOTO
  • tennis

De Minaur posts pulsating Wimbledon win

Darren Walton July 1, 2022

Alex de Minaur has dug deep to beat rising Brit Jack Draper – not to mention Wimbledon’s infamous late-night curfew – and join fellow Australian Nick Kyrgios in the last 32.

De Minaur had to pull out all stops to avoid falling two sets behind before surging to an electrifying 5-7 7-6 (7-0) 6-2 6-3 comeback win on Thursday night.

Rain caused the second-round match to be stopped for almost an hour while the roof was closed on show court No.1 and the delay threatened to leave de Minaur hanging for the night.

But after snatching the second set in a tiebreaker, the Australian No.1 found top gear and accelerated to the finish line to ensure he wasn’t asked to return on Friday to see out the match.

It’s strictly lights out at 11pm in London’s borough of Merton, with not even Wimbledon able to keep local residents awake.

“It didn’t look too good at times there and I kept it together,” a mightily relieved de Minaur said.

“Three hours of tennis and I’m extremely stoked to get this win. He has a very bright future ahead of him.”

De Minaur was caught napping himself early in the showdown of two former Wimbledon junior finalists as Draper took the opening set, then fashioned a series of break points midway through the second.

Watching intently courtside, Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt would have been proud as de Minaur repelled some ferocious hitting from Draper with his signature counter-punching to level the match.

Try as he might, Draper didn’t get a look in on de Minaur’s serves in the third and fourth sets as Australia’s 19th seed safely advanced to a third-round meeting on Saturday with another Brit, inspired wildcard Liam Broady.

“As long as I get to play on these courts, I’m honoured to be here, happy to be here and looking forward to another chance,” de Minaur said.

Broady earlier upset 12th-seeded Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-2 4-6 0-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 section of the draw wide open.

De Minaur or the 132nd-ranked Broady will play either unseeded Chilean Cristian Garin or American world No.34 Jenson Brooksby for a place in the quarter-finals.

Kyrgios had no such troubles with Serbian Filip Krajinovic, blasting past the 28th seed 6-2 6-3 6-1 with 24 aces in a drama-free display.

He was later fined $US10,000 ($A14,500) for a series of indiscretions in Tuesday’s first-round win over British wildcard Paul Jubb, including spitting towards a spectator after the match.

Kyrgios’s victory set up a third-round showstopper with Greek world No.5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, who ousted Australian Jordan Thompson 6-2 6-3 7-5.

