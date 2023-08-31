AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alex de Minaur
Alex de Minaur had his eye firmly on the ball in a clinical US Open second-round win in New York. Image by AP PHOTO
  • tennis

De Minaur powers into US Open third round once again

Creeson Downey and Darren Walton
September 1, 2023

Alex de Minaur has raced into the US Open third round like he had a hot ticket to Broadway.

Australia’s world No.13 dispatched Yibing Wu 6-1 6-2 6-1 in just 86 minutes to storm into the last 32 for the fifth time in seven trips to New York.

A quarter-finalist in 2020, de Minaur loves the faster pace of Flushing Meadows and sped through Thursday’s match in vastly different fashion to his laborious four-set, first-round dogfight against Kazakh qualifier Timofey Skatov.

Wu is the Chinese giant-killer who not only dumped Nick Kyrgios out of Stuttgart in the grand slam finalist’s premature return from a knee injury this year but also upended Denis Shapovalov and Taylor Fritz en route to the final on Dallas hard courts in February.

But de Minaur broke him seven times, won 82 per cent of his first-serve points and committed a meagre 10 unforced errors in 22 games to join countryman Rinky Hijikata in the last 32.

The 13th seed will play either Chile’s world No.25 Nicolas Jarry or 17-year-old American wildcard Alex Michelsen on Sunday (AEST) for a place in the last 16 of the season’s final major.

Fellow Australian Chris O’Connell will look to follow de Minaur and Hijikata into the third round when he faces third-seeded 2021 Open champion Daniil Medvedev later on day four.

Wildcard Hijikata is up against China’s world No.67 Zhizhen Zhang on Friday (Saturday AEST) in his first grand slam third-round appearance. 

