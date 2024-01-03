AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Alex de Minaur
Alex de Minaur stunned Novak Djokovic to give Australia a 1-0 lead over Serbia. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS
  • tennis

De Minaur stuns Djokovic in United Cup quarter-final

Justin Chadwick January 3, 2024

Alex de Minaur has produced the biggest win of his fledgling career to down world No.1 Novak Djokovic in straight sets at the United Cup in Perth.

De Minaur was on fire from the outset of Wednesday night’s match, winning 6-4 6-4 in 93 minutes to give Australia a 1-0 lead in their quarter-final tie against Serbia.

Ajla Tomljanovic can secure the tie win for Australia and a spot in the semi-finals with a victory over Natalija Stevanovic in the women’s singles battle.

“It’s extremely special. Novak is an unbelievable competitor,” de Minaur said after breaking the super Serb’s 43-match, six-year winning streak in Australia.

“It feels surreal, it feels amazing. I’m happy to do it here in Perth and Australia.”

Djokovic entered the match under an injury cloud after damaging his wrist while practising on Tuesday morning.

The 24-time grand slam champion overcame the setback to post a 6-1 6-7 (7-3) 6-1 victory over world No.31 Jiri Lehecka later in the day, and he fronted up on Wednesday night for the clash with Australia.

De Minaur was pummelled 6-2 6-1 6-2 by Djokovic in the fourth round of the Australian Open last year, but it was a different story in Wednesday night’s re-match.

The 24-year-old’s frenetic speed and agility continually frustrated Djokovic, who commited a series of unforced errors throughout the match as he battled wrist pain.

Djokovic received treatment after being broken in the ninth game of the first set, but it did little to stem the de Minaur onslaught.

The Australian secured his second break of the match in the seventh game of the second set when Djokovic double faulted.

De Minaur had three match points at 40-0 and 5-4 up, but he blew each one, including with a double fault.

But he earned a fourth match point, and secured the win when Djokovic sent a backhand long.

Although de Minaur defeated Rafael Nadal at last year’s United Cup, the win over Djokovic is even more significant, given the 36-year-old is still at the peak of his powers after winning three of the four slams in 2024.

It represents de Minaur’s maiden win over a world No.1.

Djokovic is aiming to win an unprecedented 11th Australian Open later this month, but his loss to de Minaur is sure to raise questions about his fitness and form.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.