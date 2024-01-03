De Minaur stuns Djokovic in United Cup quarter-final

Alex de Minaur has produced the biggest win of his fledgling career to down world No.1 Novak Djokovic in straight sets at the United Cup in Perth.

De Minaur was on fire from the outset of Wednesday night’s match, winning 6-4 6-4 in 93 minutes to give Australia a 1-0 lead in their quarter-final tie against Serbia.

Ajla Tomljanovic can secure the tie win for Australia and a spot in the semi-finals with a victory over Natalija Stevanovic in the women’s singles battle.

“It’s extremely special. Novak is an unbelievable competitor,” de Minaur said after breaking the super Serb’s 43-match, six-year winning streak in Australia.

“It feels surreal, it feels amazing. I’m happy to do it here in Perth and Australia.”

Djokovic entered the match under an injury cloud after damaging his wrist while practising on Tuesday morning.

The 24-time grand slam champion overcame the setback to post a 6-1 6-7 (7-3) 6-1 victory over world No.31 Jiri Lehecka later in the day, and he fronted up on Wednesday night for the clash with Australia.

De Minaur was pummelled 6-2 6-1 6-2 by Djokovic in the fourth round of the Australian Open last year, but it was a different story in Wednesday night’s re-match.

The 24-year-old’s frenetic speed and agility continually frustrated Djokovic, who commited a series of unforced errors throughout the match as he battled wrist pain.

Djokovic received treatment after being broken in the ninth game of the first set, but it did little to stem the de Minaur onslaught.

The Australian secured his second break of the match in the seventh game of the second set when Djokovic double faulted.

De Minaur had three match points at 40-0 and 5-4 up, but he blew each one, including with a double fault.

But he earned a fourth match point, and secured the win when Djokovic sent a backhand long.

Although de Minaur defeated Rafael Nadal at last year’s United Cup, the win over Djokovic is even more significant, given the 36-year-old is still at the peak of his powers after winning three of the four slams in 2024.

It represents de Minaur’s maiden win over a world No.1.

Djokovic is aiming to win an unprecedented 11th Australian Open later this month, but his loss to de Minaur is sure to raise questions about his fitness and form.