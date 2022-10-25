De Minaur to lead Aussie Davis Cup charge

Alex de Minaur will lead Australia into next month’s Davis Cup finals after Lleyton Hewitt named an unchanged line-up for the knockout stages in Spain.

Thanasi Kokkinakis and Wimbledon doubles champions Matt Ebden and Max Purcell join world No.24 de Minaur in the four-man team that is once again missing Nick Kyrgios.

The Wimbledon runner-up has not featured all year, preferring to spend his precious down-time at home in Australia.

Australia will play the Netherlands in the first quarter-final on November 22 at the Palacio de Deportes Martin Carpena in Malaga.

The tie marks Australia’s third consecutive Davis Cup finals appearance, while the Dutch are contesting their first since 2005.

Australia stormed into the last eight with victories over France and Croatia last month in Hamburg.

The team captain is confident de Minaur and company can make a push for Australia’s first Davis Cup title since Hewitt himself featured in the triumphant 2003 outfit alongside Mark Philippoussis, Wayne Arthurs and Todd Woodbridge.

“Alex has had a fantastic Davis Cup record this year. He’s played some of his best tennis in Davis Cup,” Hewitt said.

“He’s gone from strength to strength in this competition over the last few years and he’s going to help lead us again in our quarter-final match against the Netherlands.

“Thanasi Kokkinakis did everything that we asked of him in Sydney earlier in the year against Hungary to get us into the group stage of the Davis Cup finals.

“He was able to win that clincher for us in the fifth rubber, which was massive against (Zsombor) Piros, and then played really well in his last match in Hamburg against Germany, winning that match in the No.1 singles slot.

“He’s got a very dangerous game and especially on the indoor surface.

“Max Purcell played extremely well in Hamburg on debut. He handled the pressure of playing big, important matches and he gelled extremely well with Matt Ebden, who came back into the team obviously after the boys won Wimbledon.”

Hewitt, though, is not under-estimating the Netherlands.

“They came through in an extremely tough group,” he said.

“We’re going to have to try and make them play a lot of balls out there, try and wear them down.

“It’s not going to be easy, especially in this format of only playing three matches.”

Should they defeat the Dutch, Australia will play either Spain or Croatia in the semi-finals.

Italy play the USA and Germany meet Canada in the other two quarter-finals.

“If we can find a way to get through the quarter-final stage then it really opens up,” Hewitt said.

“It’s a massive opportunity to be only a couple of matches away from potentially holding up the Davis Cup trophy this year, which is a huge goal, not just for the coaching team – myself, Jaymon Crabb and Tony Roche – but also for the players.”