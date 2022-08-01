AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Alex de Minaur.
Alex de Minaur beat Jenson Brooksby 6-3 6-3 to clinch his second Atlanta Open title in three years. Image by EPA PHOTO
  • tennis

De Minaur wins second Atlanta Open title

Melissa Woods August 1, 2022

Australian men’s No.1 Alex de Minaur has again tasted success in Atlanta, beating American Jenson Brooksby to continue his run of fine form.

De Minaur won the Atlanta Open three years ago and triumphed over Brooksby 6-3 6-3 on Sunday to lift the ATP 250 tournament trophy for the second time.

On the back of the victory he’s set to jump nine places in the world rankings to 21, which bodes well for the looming US Open.

When he won at Atlanta in 2019 he went on to reach the fourth round of the major, which begins at the end of August.

It’s de Minaur’s first title since last June in Eastbourne and his sixth ATP Tour title overall.

De Minaur had to work hard to reach the decider, rallying from a set down in the quarter-finals and the semi-finals, but the gritty Australian always persevered when under pressure.

“It was great to get another title under my name – it’s my sixth and not a lot of people have been able to do that, so I feel great,” de Minaur, who this year reached the second week of Wimbledon for the first time, said.

“I feel great about my game. I’ve put a lot of work in, so it’s great to see the hard work being rewarded.”

The final was a clash between two of the ATP Tour’s best defenders, however, it was de Minaur’s offence that proved critical as he clawed past the home favourite after 91 minutes.

“I knew coming in it would be a very tactical, chess-like match that we were going to both play,” the third seed said.

“I’m happy I was able to execute my game plan and get the win but it was a very tough match.

“Plenty of times it could have gone either way and even though the scoreboard was three and three, it felt very, very tight.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.