AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Alex de Minaur loses in Stockholm semi
Alex de Minaur in action during his thrilling Stockholm Open semi-final loss. Image by AP PHOTO
  • tennis

De Minaur’s final push ruined by teen Rune

Ian Chadband October 23, 2022

Alex de Minaur’s hopes of roaring back to the top of the Australian rankings have been wrecked after he lost a “brutal” semi-final clash to teen star Holger Rune in the Stockholm Open.

All had looked on course for the Sydneysider to make it to another hardcourt final when he took the opening set and led 3-1 in the second during Saturday’s last-four encounter with the young Dane.

But Rune’s steel, evident all season with this remarkable 19-year-old, dragged him back into the contest, hardened him to outplay de Minaur in a second-set tiebreak and saw him run out a 4-6 7-6 (7-1) 7-5 winner after a gruelling contest that lasted two hours 52 minutes.

It was a huge anti-climax for 23-year-old de Minaur, who’s been in fine form all week at the Royal Tennis Hall in the Swedish capital and was eyeing the prospect of a second tournament triumph of the season after his victory in Atlanta in July.

If he’d made it to Sunday’s final and won – something no Australian player has ever achieved in the event’s 53-year annals – de Minaur would have regained the domestic No.1 spot that Nick Kyrgios has annexed during his stellar year.

Instead, it’s the rising Rune who’s reached his third ATP final of the year by outlasting de Minaur in a classic contest. 

“It was a brutal match from the beginning to the end,” the teenager enthused in his on-court interview.

“Super long rallies. Really exhausting. He takes the ball super early and puts you under a lot of pressure but I was able to raise my level towards the end of the second set and I started a bit better than expected in the third. 

“I am super happy with how I fought until the end.”

De Minaur, as ever, could not be faulted for fight either as he roared back from 3-0 and 4-2 down in the final set but though he tried to take the initiative, Rune’s own attacking instincts prevailed as he cracked 45 winners to the Australian’s 24.

Rune, who started the season outside the top 100 but is now No.27, will face top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the championship match after the Greek needed just 74 minutes to ease past Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori 6-2 6-2 to maintain his unbeaten record at the event he won in 2018.

“We are both big fighters,” said Tsitsipas of Rune.

“He’s someone that has been developing and doing well recently. We have played plenty of times against each other, more on the practice court, and I’m looking forward to that battle.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.