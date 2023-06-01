Kokkinakis last Aussie standing after double Paris blow

One warrior went out blistered, the other departed battered – but the end result of a painful day at Roland Garros is that Thanasi Kokkinakis is the last Australian singles player standing at the French Open.

There were no excuses from either Alex de Minaur and Max Purcell as they encountered insuperable difficulties while trying to join their weary countryman in the last-32 in Paris on Thursday.

In de Minaur’s case, the Australian No.1 ran into the familiar problem of trying to take his three-pronged shield of speed, intelligence and heart, and pit it against the ‘boom boom’ heavy artillery of an Argentine, Tomas Martin Etcheverry, who may just be equipped to join more elevated company.

For Purcell, it was a matter of trying to forget one injury, a painful ankle, by worrying about a new one, a blistered racquet hand, while trying to derail the world’s 33rd best player, Yoshihito Nishioka.

Separated by just a Roland Garros gangway, de Minaur was leaving court 14 with a familiar sinking feeling after his 6-3 7-6 (7-2) 6-3 loss, while on the adjacent court 13 Purcell, the biggest riser in Australian tennis this year, was in the middle of a 4-6 6-2 7-5 6-4 comedown.

The matches had a common theme; that is, the combative nature of the pair who give credence to the age-old archetype of the ‘Aussie battler’.

“I gave everything I could,” opined de Minaur – needlessly in his case because he always does.

And there was something admirable about how Purcell went uncomplainingly about his business while in a clunky ankle brace and with blistered hands that needed protecting in two medical timeouts.

“Dealing with that at a lesser event, rather than at a slam, might have been easier,” he shrugged.

“But in saying that, the hands took the attention away from the ankle today – which was a good thing!”

But the double blow leaves Australian hopes of enjoying second-week interest all down to Kokkinakis, who was recovering from his epic five-set win over Stan Wawrinka in readiness to face No.11 seed Karen Khachanov in Friday’s third round.

On the hottest day of the championships, de Minaur was again thwarted in reaching the Roland Garros third round for the first time in seven attempts.

He saved four set points in the second stanza but the more the match went on, the less zip he was managing to squeeze out of the heavier tennis balls Roland Garros has employed this year.

“I was struggling to hurt him at all. He’s got a lot of strength, so was able to kind of muscle the ball around and not make a lot of mistakes,” shrugged de Minaur.

“All round, he played a great match,” conceded the Sydneysider, who hadn’t played Etcheverry since junior days and found the 23-year-old a different proposition now he’s sprouted to 1.96m and really packs a punch, as his 24 winners and the extraction of 41 errors from de Minaur demonstrated.

Next door, Purcell took the first set against the odds and made it a close-run thing. Even down 3-0 in the fourth set, he put Nishioka through some gruelling games before the Japanese sealed his three-hour six-minute victory with an ace.

“Ideally I’d like to have had a fresh ankle and a fresh hand,” shrugged Purcell, “but I was pretty pumped with how I was playing,”

Pumped too with moving up to a provisional world No.60. Not bad for a man ranked 220 in January.

AUSSIE IN ROLAND GARROS ACTION ON DAY FIVE ON THURSDAY:

Men’s singles, third round

Thanasi Kokkinakis v 11-Karen Khachanov (RUS), starting 1900 AEST