anton de pasquale
Anton De Pasquale has notched pole position for Thursday's first Supercars race in Melbourne. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS
  • motor racing

De Pasquale, van Gisbergen split Melbourne poles

Fraser Barton March 30, 2023

Anton De Pasquale has snared pole for the first of four Supercars races in Melbourne while Shane van Gisbergen will be at the front for the second after back-to-back sudden death qualifying sessions.

Just 0.07 of a second separated the top-four drivers in Thursday’s first qualifying session with De Pasquale going quickest with a 1.49:316 lap time.

The Shell V-Power driver was second fastest across two earlier practice sessions and navigated a green Albert Park track that offered the entire grid difficulties with grip.

Roaring out on hard compound tyres, Mark Winterbottom found the gravel almost immediately as qualifying started before reigning Supercars champion van Gisbergen grazed the wall exiting the final corner.

Red Bull Ampol’s van Gisbergen missed practice two after losing control on turn eight and spun twice in the morning session, damaging the rear of his car and losing his spoiler from contact.

Even with damage and under time constraints to make qualifying, the Kiwi managed third overall behind Brodie Kostecki.

Third place was the golden ticket at Albert Park last year with all race winners starting from that grid position. 

The second session saw the entire grid out on super-soft compound tyres and it was van Gisbergen who crossed the line last to snatch what would have been a second career pole position for Will Brown.

Red Bull Ampol and Coca-Cola Racing dominated qualifying for race four, with their teammates Broc Feeney and Kostecki starting third and fourth.

The super-soft tyres seemed to suit Supercars’ Gen3 Chevrolet’s, with five Camaro’s at the top.

Race three of the season begins at 5.45pm AEDT at Albert Park with race four scheduled for 2.55pm AEDT on Friday.

SUPERCARS RACE THREE QUALIFYING:

1. Anton De Pasquale (Shell V-Power Racing) 1:49.316 

2. Brodie Kostecki (Coca-Cola Racing) +0.040

3. Shane van Gisbergen (Red Bull Ampol Racing) +0.071

4. Chaz Mostert (Mobil1 Optus Racing) +0.079

5. Cam Waters (Monster Energy Racing) +0.208

SUPERCARS RACE FOUR QUALIFYING:

1. Shane van Gisbergen 1:47.253

2. Will Brown (Coca-Cola Racing) +0.019

3. Broc Feeney (Red Bull Ampol Racing) +0.078

4. Brodie Kostecki (Coca-Cola Racing) +0.114

5. Mark Winterbottom (DEWALT Racing) +0.116

