 De Rozario breaks through in NY marathon - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Madison de Rozario
Madison de Rozario of Australia has won the women's wheelchair event in the New York City Marathon. Image by AP PHOTO
  • marathon

De Rozario breaks through in NY marathon

John Salvado November 8, 2021

Australian wheelchair racer Madison de Rozario has capped the best year of her career in spectacular style, becoming the first Australian woman to win the New York marathon.

De Rozario, who also won marathon gold at the Tokyo Paralympics three months ago, held off past champions Tatyana McFadden and Manuela Schar to claim the title.

De Rozario clocked a winning time of one hour, 51 minutes and one second, nearly three minutes ahead of local favourite McFadden.

“This is unreal,” said the 27-year-old from Perth.

“New York is one that I’ve never had amazing results on. It’s been my least successful event, and my least successful consistently.

“But the two years we weren’t travelling, we buried ourselves in base work and strength work, and it’s paid off, not just here but in Tokyo.”

De Rozario had also previously won the London marathon in 2018 and the World Para Athletics Championships event.

“I’ve been wanting to break into this part of my career for three years,” she said.

“The marathon is such a big challenge in terms of how you train for it.

“There’s such a huge difference between staying with a pack, or getting to the podium or even staying strong throughout the distance.

“But to back up a win – I’ve never been consistent. To come away with both New York and the Paralympics, shows how much work we have put in.”

Compatriot Kurt Fearnley won the men’s wheelchair event in New York five times, but de Rozario has become the first Australian woman, in either the wheelchair or open events, to salute at the iconic event.

Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the New York men’s wheelchair race for the fourth time on Sunday (Monday morning AEDT), adding yet another prize to a remarkable year that included four gold medals at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.