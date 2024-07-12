AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
de Rozario
Madison de Rozario will be one of Australia's two Paralympics opening ceremony flagbearers. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • Summer Olympics

De Rozario, Hall named Paralympics flagbearers

Joanna Guelas July 12, 2024

Wheelchair athlete Madison de Rozario and swimmer Brenden Hall will be Australia’s flagbearers at the opening ceremony of the Paris Paralympic Games.

De Rozario and Hall were announced in their roles by Australian chef de mission Kate McLoughlin on Friday as the duo prepare to compete at their fifth Games.

“To be one of the two people that is able to actually carry the flag on the opening ceremonies. It’s very surreal,” De Rozario said.

“Throughout my career, I’ve spent so much time thinking about what the sport has done for me and what this Australian Paralympic team has done for me.

“You do get to realise that you also have an impact back and that’s one of the most beautiful things.”

De Rozario and Hall will lead the team in the opening ceremony on July 26.

