Sam Kerr
Matildas captain Sam Kerr has scored another crucial headed matchwinner for Chelsea in the WSL. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • soccer

Deadly Kerr heads crucial Chelsea winner

Ian Chadband April 25, 2022

Sam Kerr’s heading prowess has come to Chelsea’s rescue again as her 17th goal of the Women’s Super League season pushed the champions closer to retaining their title.

Chelsea, down to 10 players after the first-half dismissal of their goalie Ann-Katrin Berger, were in desperate need of some inspiration with the scores locked at 1-1 at London rivals Tottenham on Sunday.

Not for the first time, it was the Matildas captain who provided the spark, proving once again why she’s the best header of the ball in the women’s game as she produced a clinical finish to put the 10-woman Blues ahead in the 71st minute.

Substitute Jonna Andersson had whipped in a fine cross from the left but it left Kerr with much to do as she had to muscle between two defenders to rise and nod in a goal which puts her further clear in the race to defend her Golden Boot as the league’s top scorer.

With the game won, Canadian star Jessie Fleming hammered in a long-range piledriver with the last shot of the match in the 95th minute to seal Chelsea’s 3-1 win.

Earlier, Spurs, for whom another Matilda striker Kyah Simon proved a menace to the Chelsea defence, had taken the lead through a Sophie Ingle own goal before Guro Reiten equalised with a mis-hit cross.

Chelsea then had to rally following Berger’s sending off for taking out Rachel Williams when she was through on goal.

Having briefly moved four points clear of nearest chasers Arsenal, the Gunners later restored the gap to just one point with another Matilda, Caitlin Foord, scoring to put the Gunners one up in their 3-0 win in the late game at Everton.

Elsewhere, Alanna Kennedy’s Manchester City made it 10 victories in a row in all competitions with a comprehensive 4-0 win over Leicester.

With PA

