AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
WET WEATHER BRISBANE
Queensland rainfall records have tumbled as a weather system tracked southeast across the coast. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • weather

Deadly rainband continues to batter Qld

Robyn Wuth May 12, 2022

An unseasonal deluge continues to batter Queensland as the deadly rainband moves southeast after floodwaters claimed the life of a woman on the central coast.

Rainfall records tumbled as rising floodwaters swamped roads and bridges as the dangerous weather system tracked southeast across the central Queensland coast. 

Floodwaters claimed the life of a woman north of Mackay when a car was swept from a floodwater causeway on Wednesday morning. 

Two other passengers, a man and woman, escaped with minor injuries. 

While the far west starts to dry out, the Bureau of Meteorology warns the rain will continue to fall. 

Heavy downpours and possible thunderstorms are forecast for the central, southern and southeast regions of Queensland on Thursday. 

“These could produce damaging wind gusts and also intense rainfall that could lead to life-threatening flash flooding,” meteorologist Christie Johnson said,. 

“Moving into Friday, we see the focus move to the southeast and, after that, the system moves away to the east and conditions improve on the weekend.”

Rainfall totals across the east of the state were generally between 50-70 mm, with areas between the Daintree and Mackay, the Sunshine Coast and Central Queensland recording more than 100mm on Wednesday.

A major flood warning is current for the Haughton River and a moderate flood warning is current for the Bohle River.

Beaches on the Gold and Sunshine coast are expected to remain closed with dangerous surf and huge swell along the coastline. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.