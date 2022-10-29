AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kerrin McEvoy has the Melbourne Cup mount on Deauville Legend.
Kerrin McEvoy will ride UK raider Deauville Legend in the $8 million Melbourne Cup at Flemington. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
Deauville Legend draws ‘spot on’ Cup gate

Warwick Barr October 29, 2022

English trainer James Ferguson says he could not have picked a better barrier than the one given to Deauville Legend for the Melbourne Cup.

A long-time favourite to win Australia’s greatest race at Flemington on Tuesday, Deauville Legend will launch his bid for Cup glory from barrier nine.

“I’m pleased. I didn’t want a very wide draw and I didn’t want a low draw so (gate) nine is absolutely spot on for us,” Ferguson said.

“With the pace being on the outside they are going to go some clip to get there.

“Ideally we can get into a nice position early doors and we don’t have to work too hard to get there either.”

Ferguson envisages Deauville Legend will receive the best possible chance under accomplished Australian jockey Kerrin McEvoy.

“I’d like him to get a nice piece of cover so he relaxes well and he’ll travel strongly,” the young trainer said.

“You don’t want to be too far back in a field this full and you don’t want to be behind a lot of horses coming back.”

A capacity field has accepted for the race, with the connections of 24 runners paying up by Saturday’s deadline.

Since the withdrawal of German stayer Loft, Deauville Legend has held a tight grip on favouritism and was rated a $3.80 chance after the barriers were decided.

He is the only runner quoted in single figures, with Montefilia and Without A Fight sharing the second line of betting at $11 after they drew gates 11 and 18 respectively.

The 2019 Melbourne Cup winner Vow And Declare will start from barrier four.

Grand Promenade, one of five runners for Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, has the inside gate.

Knights Order has drawn the widest of the 24 starters.

