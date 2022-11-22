Debate returns on anti-corruption body

Plans to set up a federal integrity commission will be back before parliament on Wednesday, as the government looks to legislate the body by the end of the year.

Debate on setting up the National Anti-Corruption Commission will continue in the lower house on Wednesday following a late-night sitting on Tuesday.

A vote in the House of Representatives is expected to be held later this week, before it moves to the Senate.

The government has extended the sitting calendar for the upper house in order for the commission to pass before parliament rises for the year.

Legislating the commission by the end of the year was a key election commitment by the government.

While Labor has outlined several changes to the bill, concerns have been raised by independents about the high thresholds for the commission to hold public hearings.

Under the proposed model, the commission would only hold public hearings in “exceptional circumstances”.

Independent MP Helen Haines, who had been spearheading efforts to set up a federal integrity body, said the threshold was alarming and unnecessary.

“The exceptional circumstances requirement is the biggest threat to the openness of the commission,” she told parliament.

“This is not just a fine legal point. It’s a threshold question for public trust and the principle of transparency.”

While some have raised concerns that public hearings could lead to mental health impacts for those facing them, Ms Haines called for the commission to make it mandatory for the body to consider other factors in deciding whether to have open hearings.

The independent MP also has called for changes to enshrine a broad definition of corruption so the commission would have the power to investigate pork barrelling.

The government has put forward several changes to the bill, including greater protections for journalists and their sources and surveillance warrants needing to be approved by eligible judges.

The coalition has welcomed the amendments but raised concerns with elements of the bill.

Shadow attorney-general Julian Leeser said further safeguards were needed to protect the rights of individuals.

“The commission will have extraordinary powers – with those extraordinary powers should be greater accountability,” he told parliament.

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said the amendments would make the commission even stronger.

“The bills which have been debated in the house today have benefited from the experience of the existing state and territory commissions over the past three decades,” he said.

“The national model draws on the best elements of those bodies and learns from any shortcomings.”