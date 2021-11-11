 Debate set to begin on NSW euthanasia bill - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
NSW Independent MP Alex Greenwich
Alex Greenwich says the NSW parliament is set for a "respectful" debate on voluntary assisted dying. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • euthanasia (also includes assisted suicide)

Debate set to begin on NSW euthanasia bill

Hannah Ryan November 12, 2021

A bill that would give terminally ill people in NSW access to voluntary assisted dying will be debated in NSW parliament.

A “respectful” debate on the Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill 2021 will take place in the lower house on Friday, its proponent Alex Greenwich says.

“Following a year of consultation and many months after the public release of the legislation, I’m pleased that debate can finally begin on Friday on this compassionate and conservative bill,” the independent Sydney MP said in a statement.

NSW is the only state that is yet to pass voluntary assisted dying laws.

Mr Greenwich is trying to change that with his bill, which has a record 28 co-sponsors from across the political spectrum.

Both Labor and the coalition have indicated they will allow a conscience vote on the issue. However, Premier Dominic Perrottet and Opposition Leader Chris Minns say they’ll vote against it.

Mr Greenwich introduced the bill on October 12, but debate won’t finish before 2022 after the government and Labor agreed to refer it to an upper house inquiry.

The inquiry will hold hearings throughout December, with a report due back on the first sitting day of 2022. 

Mr Greenwich has accused his parliamentary colleagues of stalling on the bill.

The lower house debate is expected to begin around 11am on Friday, after a vote on a religious vilification bill introduced by Labor.

Extra debate time was allocated on Thursday to allow that debate to wrap up by Friday morning.

Mr Greenwich said the debate would begin before lunchtime on Friday “assuming no further procedural games”.

“I call on opponents of voluntary assisted dying to bring their arguments to the floor of parliament and stop hiding in the corridors playing games with people’s suffering,” he said.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.