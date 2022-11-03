AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
CENTRELINK STOCK
A commission is investigating the debacle which falsely accused welfare recipients of owing money. Image by Tracey Nearmy/AAP PHOTOS
  • pension and welfare

Debt collectors to front royal commission

Maeve Bannister November 4, 2022

Two debt collection agencies used by the federal government during its failed robodebt program are expected to provide details of their involvement in the scheme.  

A royal commission is investigating the debacle which falsely accused welfare recipients of owing the government money.

Representatives from ARL Collect and Milton Graham are set to front a royal commission into robodebt on Friday.

Hundreds of thousands of Australians were caught up in the illegal program which recovered more than $750 million from nearly 400,000 people.

Commissioner Catherine Holmes has so far heard evidence that advice on the illegality of the scheme was not passed on to the government department overseeing it.

This is despite a separate department having significant concerns about the unlawfulness of the program before it was rolled out.

Earlier this week, the commission heard from victims of the scheme who described the difficulties in trying to get more information from Centrelink about the money they supposedly owed. 

Melbourne nurse Madeleine Masterton told the commission she was shocked when she received a letter saying she owed more than $4000.

The debt apparently related to a time she received Youth Allowance while studying but she believed she had reported the correct income amount. 

With the help of Victoria Legal Aid, Ms Masterton launched a landmark court case against the government which resulted in her debt being wiped.

While preparing her court action Ms Masterton was contacted by a debt collection agency who put pressure on her to enter a payment plan.

She told the commission the debt collectors – Probe Group – were “very pushy”.

“When I said I wouldn’t pay the full amount immediately, they suggested paying half of it now and half of it in a week, and I said no,” she said. 

She said she eventually entered into a payment plan of $50 a week but the agency kept asking questions about her income, savings and her job. 

“I should have been paying more, basically,” Ms Masterton said.

The inquiry is accepting submissions from people affected by the scheme until February. 

A final report is due to be handed down by mid-April.

