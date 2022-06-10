AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bryson DeChambeau
Bryson DeChambeau is the latest big name to join the Saudi-backed LIV series. Image by AP PHOTO
  golf

DeChambeau snubs PGA Tour to join rebels

AAP June 11, 2022

Bryson DeChambeau has joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, tournament officials said.

DeChambeau had previously been linked to the breakaway circuit but said in February that “as long as the best players in the world are playing the PGA Tour, so will I”.

DeChambeau, 28, is the latest big name to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series, whose first event began, to much fanfare, in Hemel Hempstead, near London, on Thursday.

The big-hitting American, whose prodigious length off the tee has raised concerns about whether he is pushing his body too hard, has been limited this year due to wrist and hip injuries. He missed the cut in his last three starts on the PGA Tour.

Dustin Johnson, who also said he was “fully committed” to the PGA Tour on the same day, subsequently resigned his membership and is competing in the opening LIV Golf event at Centurion Club this week.

Minutes after the first shots were struck on Thursday, the PGA Tour suspended all 17 players in the field who were taking part despite having been turned down for the required releases.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan added: “The same fate holds true for any other players who participate in future Saudi Golf League events in violation of our regulations.”

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, who is expected to sign more players ahead of the second event in Portland, Oregon, which begins on June 30, said: “Bryson DeChambeau is an exciting addition to LIV Golf’s supercharged style of play.

“He is passionate about the sport, innovative in his approach and committed to pushing the boundaries in pursuit of excellence.

“He’s not afraid to think outside the box and supports our mission of doing things differently to grow our game.

“The power and energy he brings to the course will deliver added electricity to our competition in Portland and beyond.”

