AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Posters outside a royal commission into detention of children, Darwin
Indigenous children are 20 times more likely to be incarcerated than other young people. Image by Lucy Hughes Jones/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Decolonising youth justice to keep kids out of prison

Keira Jenkins July 28, 2024

More culturally appropriate programs are needed to keep Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children out of the youth justice system, research has found. 

With First Nations children 20 times more likely to be incarcerated across the country than non-Indigenous young people, University of Queensland School of Nursing, Midwifery and Social Work PhD candidate Lorelle Holland believes addressing the disparity will take a holistic and ‘decolonised’ approach.

“If we actually stop looking at the negatives and the offending and the behaviour and try to heal, that’s also part of decolonising,” she said.

“When you talk about decolonising, to me, it’s re-imagining a society that’s actually willing to acknowledge past atrocities and maybe why situations are what they are.”

The research focused on Indigenous children aged 10-18 participating in diversion programs aimed at keeping them out of the justice system.

They included residential remand and bail support initiatives, homelessness services and help for those appearing before specialist Indigenous courts. 

Ms Holland said only 10 of the 31 diversion programs assessed in the study addressed factors like Indigenous connection to land, culture, spirituality, family and community. 

“It’s because there’s no dialogue with community when they establish the programs, and they need to do better,” the Mandandanji woman said.

But Ms Holland said the most highly commended programs assessed by researchers addressed the complex needs of Indigenous children by supporting their social and emotional wellbeing, which led to a decline in offending behaviours.

“The best and most culturally appropriate are the ones that are Indigenous-led, place-based and actually look at a holistic family focus over the life course,” she said.

The programs were examined through an Indigenous perspective of health and wellbeing, analysing their effectiveness in keeping First Nations youth out of detention.

“We can’t target children in isolation to their families and community,” Ms Holland said.

“The Aboriginal ways of knowing, being and doing is that we don’t leave people behind, we’re a collective culture and bring everybody together.”

The study findings appear in First Nations Health and Wellbeing – the Lowitja Journal.

Their publication follows the unveiling of a new $130 million youth detention centre in Darwin.

As youth crime continues to dominate debate in the lead-up to the Northern Territory election, Chief Minister Eva Lawler has declared the “purpose-built” facility her government’s “common sense solution” to the issue.

The 44-bed centre will open in October, sits metres from the Darwin Adult Correctional Centre and boasts “work-readiness” training facilities alongside a school, health clinic and “state-of-the-art security features”.

It also has a three-by-two metre room with padded walls the government says is a “low-stimulation room” despite the 1987-91 Aboriginal deaths in custody royal commission recommending such cells cease being used for at-risk people.

“The young people that come here will be on a pathway to turn their lives around and to improve their lives, to get an education, to get training and to not find themselves having to come back to this facility,” Ms Lawler said on Tuesday.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.