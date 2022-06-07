AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jake Melksham.
Jake Melksham (pic) had surgery on a hand injured in a restaurant fight with teammate Steven May. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Dee Melksham undergoes surgery after fight

Anna Harrington June 8, 2022

Melbourne’s Jake Melksham has required surgery on his hand to clean up an infection suffered in his fight with AFL teammate Steven May.

The two players had an altercation after drinking alcohol while having dinner with teammates at a restaurant in Prahran on Sunday night.

May received a one-match ban from the Demons for drinking while in the AFL’s concussion protocols and will miss the Queen’s Birthday clash with Collingwood at the MCG.

Melksham wasn’t suspended but won’t be available for selection either due to the scuffle. 

“Jake performed really strongly at VFL level last weekend and it’s disappointing to not have him available for selection this week,” Melbourne football boss Alan Richardson said in a statement.

“What is more disappointing is that the injury keeping him out of the frame for selection is a result of the altercation Jake was involved in on Sunday evening.

“As a footy club we are deeply embarrassed by the events of Sunday and Jake and Steven understand that they have let our club, their teammates and our members down.

“I want to make it very clear that as a club, we do not condone violence of any manner, and the fact that our players allowed any disagreement to escalate to a physical level is completely unacceptable.”

On Tuesday, May lamented his “bad error of judgement” and said he’d have to prove himself to his teammates again.

The star defender was concussed in a collision with teammate Jake Lever during the first quarter in the loss to Fremantle in round 11 and he was sorely missed in the back-line as the Demons went down to Sydney last week.

