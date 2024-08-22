AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
NDIS changes
Advocates continue to criticise changes to the NDIS by the federal government. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

‘Deeply disappointed’: NDIS overhaul passes parliament

Andrew Brown August 22, 2024

People with disabilities will have stricter eligibility requirements to get funding for the NDIS, with major reforms for the scheme passing federal parliament, angering advocacy groups.

The changes were signed off by the House of Representatives on Thursday after states and territories agreed with the federal government on the reforms, which are designed to trim in ballooning costs. 

Growth of the NDIS will be capped at eight per cent each year, following concerns the scheme’s costs would reach $50 billion a year from 2025/26, higher than the annual cost of Medicare.

NDIS Minister Bill Shorten
 Changes to the NDIS will ensure the viability of the scheme, Bill Shorten says. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS 

Participants will have to go through fresh assessments for funding with stricter budget measures, with the minister able to determine what supports could be provided.

NDIS Minister Bill Shorten said the changes were designed to guarantee the scheme’s long-term future, but disability advocates say they are “deeply disappointed” with the laws.

Mr Shorten said the reforms would help Australians with disabilities and their families.

“The bill will ensure clarity as to what you can and can’t spend funding on … the new system will be personalised, transparent and consistent,” he told parliament on Thursday.

But People with Disability Australia president Marayke Jonkers said the changes would limit access to support people rely on.

“We are deeply disappointed with the outcome. These reforms will make it harder for people with disability to participate in our schools, workplaces, and communities,” she said.

“We are concerned people will lose access to support before these new foundational supports are trialled, tested or even designed.

“Our community is deeply worried about what their future looks like.”

Marayke Jonkers, front.
 Marayke Jonkers says the changes have left people concerned about their futures. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS 

Mr Shorten said the changes had come about following discussions with the disability community.

“This is landmark legislation …. we’ll continue to listen once the legislation has passed,” he said.

Greens senator Jordon Steele-John said the laws were a “betrayal” of people with disabilities.

“Labor has ripped the heart out of the NDIS by removing our right to choice and control,” he said. 

“This principle puts into practice our Australian community values that a disabled person has a right to access supports based on their circumstances.

“This legislation has passed and there is no certainty over what will and won’t be provided through the NDIS.”

Opposition NDIS spokesman Michael Sukkar said the scheme had been changing lives, but steps were needed to ensure its stability.

“When we talk about the financial sustainability of a scheme, intertwined with that is the broad public support and acceptance of this huge amount of money, and nothing erodes that broad public acceptance more than some of the abuse and the fraud that we see,” he said.

