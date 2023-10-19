AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Joel Smith.
Joel Smith has been provisionally suspended by the AFL after failing an in-competition drugs test. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Dees’ Smith tested positive to drugs during AFL season

Shayne Hope October 19, 2023

Melbourne player Joel Smith has been provisionally suspended after testing positive to cocaine during the AFL home-and-away season.

Smith was caught with the illicit drug in his system through an in-competition doping test.

The test was conducted by Sport Integrity Australia (SIA) officials following the Demons’ win over Hawthorn in round 23.

The results of the test were not known until after the season had finished.

In a statement on Thursday, the AFL confirmed Smith had been notified by SIA of an adverse analytical finding “for the presence of cocaine and its metabolite benzoylecgonine” and a potential violation of the Australian Football Anti-Doping Code.

“(Smith) was notified by Sport Integrity Australia last week in relation to the finding,” the league said in the statement.

“The AFL was made aware of the test results at the same time.

“The matter is now progressing in accordance with the (Australian Football Anti-Doping) Code, initially involving further investigation by Sport Integrity Australia supported by the AFL.

“In the interim Smith will not be part of Melbourne’s football program.”

Smith has battled injuries throughout his career but played 14 games for Melbourne this year, including the Demons’ two narrow finals losses against Collingwood and Carlton.

Joel Smith.
 Joel Smith could be out for four years under the AFL’s anti-doping code. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS 

Both Melbourne and the AFL Players Association acknowledged the findings and Smith’s provisional suspension in statements on Thursday, pledging ongoing support to the player.

“The club will continue to support Joel throughout the process and ensure our supporters are informed further when we are authorised to do so,” the Demons said.

Smith faces a maximum four-year ban under the AFL’s anti-doping code.

The 27-year-old is the son of former Melbourne and North Melbourne high-flyer Shaun Smith, who has spoken publicly about his health issues after suffering concussions during his 109-game career.

