AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
SCOTT MORRISON PERTH VISIT
Scott Morrison will pledge to train an extra 1500 workers for the nation's defence industry. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS
  • election

Defence industry trainees get $100m boost

Tess Ikonomou May 6, 2022

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says his government will help train an additional 1500 workers for the nation’s defence industry under a $108.5 million election promise. 

Mr Morrison, who will be in Perth on Friday, will announce the expansion of the Defence Industry Pathways Program, which will upskill additional teenagers graduating or leaving school in 14 regions across the country. 

The students will receive a nationally accredited Certificate III – Defence Industry Pathways, and will be trained with practical experience in trades, as well as skills in engineering, project management and logistics, and cyber security. 

Mr Morrison said his government’s $270 billion investment in Australia’s defence capabilities this decade included a “strong pipeline of workers” in local industry. 

“Our investment in building the capabilities of Australia’s defence force is about keeping our country strong and secure and backing local skills and jobs,” he said. 

“The skills and knowledge this program will give to graduates will set them up for a career in defence equipment manufacturing technology, and set them up for life.”

Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price said more than 50 businesses have registered to mentor the 120 trainees participating in the pilot at Henderson in Western Australia.  

“We need to meet the growing needs of our defence industry workforce by skilling up new workers and new generations,” she said. 

“By training an extra 1500 workers with on-the-job experience we know these graduates will be ready to walk into the workplace.”

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese will campaign in Sydney, with Labor launching a new attack on the government’s handling of the economy. 

The advertisement will target low wage growth and the surging cost of living.

“Scott Morrison doesn’t hold a hose, but he should have held a calculator,” the TV ad says.  

“The millions of taxpayer dollars he wasted on sports rorts and car parks really added up. 

“He doubled our debt even before COVID and letting massively profitable companies keep JobKeeper payments is one of the reasons our debt is now triple. 

“He says he’s good with money, but that really doesn’t add up.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.