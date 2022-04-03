AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
More evidence from past soldiers due in royal commission.
A royal commission continues to investigate defence and veteran suicide with hearings in Canberra. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • veterans affairs

Defence inquiry continues near military HQ

AAP April 4, 2022

A royal commission into defence and veteran suicide will launch its latest series of hearings just a short distance from a national monument which pays tribute to military members who have lost their lives.

The inquiry has already been presented with shocking evidence about the treatment of past and present defence force personnel, and on Monday will start a fortnight of hearings in Canberra.

The Australian War Memorial is a major landmark dedicated to the stories of the nation’s defence and war history, where thousands of soldiers are honoured for their service.

The last time the royal commission held a hearing, in mid-March, it was told of the humiliating bullying and harassment which led to the psychological decline of a veteran.

The ex-soldier, who was not named to protect her privacy, said she was targeted by several young men aged in their 20s while she was serving as their deputy commander.

Her story is one of many which has highlighted a failing complaints system within the defence force. There have also been complaints about the support network offered by the Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

The next tranche of hearings will include witnesses from Defence and the department, ex-service organisations and people with experience of suicide and suicide behaviours, the commission has confirmed.

“The inquiry will hear evidence about culture, claims processing, support for families of serving and ex-serving personnel and transition to civilian life,” a statement read.

Commissioners, who have received about 1350 written submissions, are due to release an interim report in August, citing issues which require urgent attention.

Lifeline 13 11 14

Open Arms 1800 011 046

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.