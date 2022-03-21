AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
SOLAR ENERGY STOCK
More than a third of Australian businesses are expected to miss their net zero targets. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • economy, business and finance

‘Delivery deficit’ puts net zero at risk

Marion Rae March 22, 2022

Putting Australia’s net zero target at risk, more than a third of large businesses are tipped to fail on their carbon promises at the current pace of change.

Some 34 per cent of large Australian organisation are poised to miss their net zero emissions by 2050 targets and instead serve up a “delivery deficit”, according to research released on Tuesday. 

“Australian organisations understand the urgency of the climate crisis – with floods and bushfires we’re on the front lines of it,” Brett Shoemaker, director of sustainability at Microsoft Australia, told AAP.

“The struggle is with the transition to more sustainable ways of operating.”

Commissioned by Microsoft and led by Chris Brauer at Goldsmiths, University of London, a research team questioned 686 senior decision makers and 1030 employees.

While large organisations have set strong targets and developed sound strategies, they are struggling because of a lack of skills in-house, the report found.

As well as widening their talent pools to find suitable candidates for operational roles, organisations are urged to spend more on training their existing employees in the skills they need.

More than three-quarters of workers (77 per cent) surveyed said businesses need to improve training programs to increase sustainability skills and environmental expertise.

Some 39 per cent of employees said their boss offered no incentives for sustainable practices such as changing to low-emissions vehicles or recycling.

Most businesses know what’s required but only half (51 per cent) are spending on necessary R&D and technology.

“We’re going to need both nature-based and engineered solutions,” Mr Shoemaker said.

And only 11 per cent of organisations are currently mapping their carbon emissions, making meaningful progress difficult.

He said carbon markets can also play a role in ensuring high integrity in the offsets purchased, assuming those offsets are for the final hard-to-abate emissions.

“The focus should always be on the reduction itself.”

Renewable energy adoption is strong overall, although it varies widely across industries.

Construction is a leader with 90 per cent of firms using renewable sources of energy. 

More than half are working to improve their supply chain sustainability, but many links are missed when the focus is company by company or country specific, the report found.

HOW TO ACCELERATE TO NET ZERO:

1. Decarbonise products, services and operations.

2. Upskill and invest in R&D to close the innovation gap.

3. Embed sustainability in the broader business strategy.

4. Account for natural capital to accurately assess growth.

5. Don’t forget sustainability gaps in the supply chain.

6. Develop sustainable infrastructure, including energy.

7. Adopt new technology to become an “energy citizen”.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.