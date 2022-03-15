AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs AFL
Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs will be centre stage when the AFL season kicks off on Wednesday. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Demons, Bulldogs to renew AFL hostilities

Oliver Caffrey March 15, 2022

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin has talked up a growing rivalry with the Western Bulldogs before their monster grand final rematch to open the AFL season.

The Demons enter Wednesday’s blockbuster at the MCG with bragging rights after breaking their 57-year premiership drought last September.

Luke Beveridge’s Bulldogs have had all summer to stew on how a 19-point lead midway through the third quarter of the grand final turned into a 74-point loss.

The Demons and the Bulldogs entering the 2022 campaign as the top-ranked teams is a far cry from the days when the clubs battled for relevancy on and off the field.

The Bulldogs only broke their own premiership drought in 2016, when they ended a 62-year barren spell to claim the club’s second flag.

Goodwin is excited about Melbourne unfurling the flag in front of a crowd of up to 80,000, which would be the largest attendance for a football game in Australia since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both teams are expected to come at each other hard in a fiery affair.

“I think that’s what rivals do with each other,” Goodwin said.

“We had three cracking contests last year, and there’s a rivalry that’s starting to build so it’s going to be another cracking game.

“It’s going to be a special night (with all the premiership celebrations) but as a playing group we can’t focus on that, we’ve got to focus on playing a really good footy team.”

Bulldogs coach Beveridge conceded there could be added spice in the contest than a regular home-and-away game.

“It will be up to the players,” he said.

“There’s no doubt the boys have said there’s a healthy rivalry, and it’s good for the competition, great for both clubs being in the spotlight.

“Most (of the spice) will be generated by the playing groups, I’d say, but they’ll want to frank their successes and start the year well.”

Demons veteran Michael Hibberd (calf) has been ruled out of the game, joining fellow flag defenders Trent Rivers (knee) and Harrison Petty (calf) on the sidelines.

Petty stepped up in magnificent fashion last season when replacing Adam Tomlinson in the back-six.

But Tomlinson has recovered from his ACL injury and will likely return to the field, less than 10 months after suffering the devastating blow.

“(Tomlinson) is just a really special individual,” Goodwin said.

“It’s actually quite an incredible story.

“He’s come back within eight months and into full training and playing games of footy and he’s nine months in.”

The Bulldogs will be able to call on key defender Alex Keath, who pulled up well after a concerning knock to his shin in the club’s final pre-season game.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.