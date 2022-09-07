AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Christian Petracca
Christian Petracca (l) has been declared certain to play in Melbourne's semi-final against Brisbane. Image by Morgan Hancock/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Demons declare Petracca fit for AFL final

Oliver Caffrey September 8, 2022

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin has declared Norm Smith medallist Christian Petracca a certain starter for the Demons’ AFL semi-final against Brisbane.

The star midfielder is dealing with a hairline fracture in his leg and a corked calf but Melbourne say Petracca will face the Lions at the MCG on Friday night.

“He’s 100 per cent playing,” Goodwin said of Petracca on Thursday.

“He trained really well in our main training session and he’ll train again today but we’re really confident in terms of how he is.

“He’s moving incredibly well and we’ve been really surprised with his progression throughout the week, and he’s the type of competitor you want.”

Petracca has trained this week following the issues suffered in a collision with Sydney superstar Lance Franklin during last week’s qualifying final loss against the Swans.

The 26-year-old has also been spending time in a cryotherapy machine at extremely cold temperatures to help the calf heal.

Goodwin knows Petracca will need to play through some discomfort but has backed in the three-time All-Australian to thrive.

“This is a great opportunity to put himself on a show with a little bit of adversity during the week,” Goodwin said.

“The pain management’s around his corkie, and making sure that’s right.

“He’s not the only player in the year so far that’s had a corkie and had to come up and play so he’ll be right to go.”

