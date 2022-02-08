AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Simon Goodwin
AFL premiership-winning coach Simon Goodwin has received the backing of Melbourne's club president. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Demons defend premiership coach Goodwin

Oliver Caffrey February 8, 2022

Melbourne have backed Simon Goodwin as historic accusations of bullying and improper behaviour about the AFL premiership coach came to light.

A News Corp report on Tuesday revealed former Demons president Glen Bartlett was deeply concerned by Goodwin’s alleged behaviour at the club, and his off-field activities.

Leaked documents revealed club hierarchy discussed standing the 45-year-old down from his role.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan even became aware of allegations surrounding Goodwin.

But Melbourne president Kate Roffey called Goodwin an “exceptional leader” and was proud of his role in the transforming the club into a powerhouse.

A club review at the end of the 2020 season, conducted by Demons chief executive Gary Pert, cleared Goodwin to continue coaching.

After missing finals in 2019 and 2020, Melbourne took all before them last season to break a 57-year premiership drought.

“I want to make this very clear, I look forward to Simon continuing to evolve as a coach and leader at the Melbourne Football Club for many more years to come,” Roffey said.

“As part of the review Gary (Pert) spoke to over 40 people both internal and external to the club including players, coaches, and staff.

“All feedback and conversations were taken incredibly seriously and followed through using the club’s standard governance processes.

“As previously communicated to Melbourne supporters, the review reaffirmed Simon Goodwin as the right man to lead our club, and ultimately to drive us to premiership success.

“As expected from any review, the final recommendations outlined areas for improvement for several key staff within the football program, that feedback was given and welcomed by Simon and others as a way of improving our young leaders who are driving the cultural change.

“Simon, like many others within the department, was given this feedback and embraced the opportunity it provided to evolve and improve as a coach.

“During these feedback discussions, Simon totally rejected any accusations of bullying behaviour and as the club president, I totally support Simon rejecting those accusations.

“Simon is an inclusive leader who is loved by the players, coaches and staff and goes out of his way to build genuine relationships throughout the football department and broader club.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.