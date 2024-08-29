AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
petracca
Melbourne maintain their relationship with injured superstar Christian Petracca is 'salvageable.' Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Demons deny stand-off with injured superstar Petracca

Melissa Woods August 29, 2024

Melbourne president Kate Roffey says she hasn’t spoken directly to Christian Petracca, but insists there’s no stand-off between the AFL club and the disgruntled superstar.

While Petracca is yet to formally request a trade, he’s reportedly told the Demons of his desire to play for another Victorian outfit in 2025.

Roffey says she has no knowledge the 28-year-old wants out, believing the situation had been blown out of proportion by the media.

Roffey
 Melbourne president Kate Roffey says there’s no standoff between the Demons and Christian Petracca. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS 

She admitted she didn’t have a clear grasp of Petracca’s issues with the club but, without providing assurances, believed the relationship between the parties was “salvageable”.

“I don’t think it is a stand-off and that’s a media portrayal of it,” Roffey told SEN radio on Thursday.

“I’m not commenting on anything about what his wishes are or are not because I haven’t had that direct conversation – these conversations have been had, as is appropriate, with the football department, not me, that’s not my area of expertise.

“He’s raised some issues at the club and we have taken them on board and we’ve spoken with him about what’s going on. 

“He’s a player at our club that, to a large degree, is pivotal in our program and we’re going to have him here and we’re going to keep working with him to make sure we get the best Trak out on the field that we can.

“He’s a contracted player and we’re working through it with him, with the player leadership group, with the coaches and we will find a resolution to this.”

Roffey said she had also spent time as a patient in intensive care and understood the trauma Petracca was experiencing after he suffered life-threatening injuries in the King’s Birthday match, which ended his season.

“I have been in intensive care, it’s horrific,” Roffey said.

“So what he’s been through is significantly traumatic and now what’s playing out in the media is very difficult for him as well so we’ve got our arms around him.

“We’re sitting there working with him to find a way through this … so it’s not a stand-off, certainly not from our point of view.”

But in welcome news for the Demons, Roffey said while Kysaiah Pickett was homesick the gun forward wasn’t considering a trade.

pickett
 Kysaiah Pickett may be homesick but the Demons are positive it won’t translate into a trade request. Image by Rob Prezioso/AAP PHOTOS 

“He’s got a new, beautiful little baby and his family’s, some in South Australia, some in WA and yes, he gets homesick, but we work through that with Kozzy, that’s not a new thing,” she said.

Asked if she was concerned it could escalate into a trade request, Roffey said no.

“I’ve been told that’s not even a consideration from his management.”

While admitting the Demons had issues, Roffey rejected calls for an independent review of the club which plummeted down the ladder from fourth to 14th this season.

“No, I don’t think so. We’re always looking at reviewing … we continue to look, we continue to look to grow and make the changes that we need to change.

“We’ve got some issues, absolutely … we’ll get through it.”

