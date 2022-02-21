AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tayla Harris kicked two goals in Melbourne's AFLW win over Brisbane.
Inspirational Tayla Harris will be a key player as Melbourne continue to build ALFW momentum. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Demons flying high after AFLW Lions win

Ed Jackson February 22, 2022

After a job done away from home against the AFLW premiers, Melbourne are setting their sights on another top team in third-placed North Melbourne this weekend.

The Demons, inspired by star forward Tayla Harris, came back from a 22-nil deficit late in the second quarter of Monday’s rescheduled fixture at Metricon Stadium to defeat Brisbane by three points.

Harris kicked two goals in the 5.5 (35) to 4.8 (32) win over her former club as the fourth-placed Demons moved level on points with the top three on a 6-1 record.

Having fallen to defeat in their last outing against Adelaide, Demons coach Mick Stinear said beating the Lions in Queensland would be a huge boost to his team’s belief.

“They’re (Brisbane) a great team. They play for each other,” Stinear said. 

“Their strength and their workrate as a unit overpowered us early but, yeah, in the second half to be able to put our noses down and grind out a win, massive belief for our group.

“Adelaide was too good for us when we played them but to play another top team and be able to get a result, it does a lot for this group and we’ve got to keep moving forward now.”

The high-flying Kangaroos are on a five-game winning run but Stinear is welcoming the challenge of another tough test at Casey Fields on Sunday.

“Last year the group responded when they hit another patch like this, playing top four teams consecutively,” Stinear said.

“I think it’s good. This is what we signed up for.

“We want to be playing the best teams, we want to be playing teams in form.”

