Melbourne AFL player Brodie Grundy.
Brodie Grundy could join a third club in as many years after an underwhelming season at Melbourne. Image by Morgan Hancock/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Demons have ‘no issue’ with Brodie Grundy meeting Port

Oliver Caffrey September 6, 2023

Coach Simon Goodwin has no issue with Melbourne ruckman Brodie Grundy meeting with Port Adelaide about a potential trade only days out from the AFL finals.

Apart from one game back in the seniors, dual All-Australian Grundy has been toiling away in the Demons’ VFL team for almost two months.

Grundy was offloaded by Collingwood to Melbourne at the end of last year for salary-cap reasons, teaming up with fellow star big man Max Gawn at the Demons in a blockbuster move.

However, Melbourne have functioned better in the second half of the season with Gawn as the sole ruckman, leaving Grundy without a spot.

The 29-year-old spoke with Port last week about moving to his third club in as many years next season in a bid to reclaim a spot as a No.1 ruck.

With Port finishing the season third on the AFL ladder, the fourth-placed Demons have a strong chance of facing the Power later in the finals series.

“No issue from my end,” Goodwin said on Wednesday when asked about Grundy meeting with the Power.

“We’re a mature industry now. 

“There are probably 50 players around the league that would be meeting with different clubs at this time of year. It’s pretty common place in the industry these days.”

Goodwin and Grundy haven’t directly spoken about the big man’s future at the club but the Demons’ hierarchy are aware of the player’s desire to be featuring regularly at the top level.

“Brodie’s a professional footballer,” Grundy said.

“He knows he’s got a four-year contract and he knows he’s going to keep pushing this year to play finals footy.

“We’re across what’s going on around there. 

“Our list manager and the managers are involved and we understand what’s going on.

“I don’t need to have that conversation with Brodie, I know what he does from a day-to-day perspective. 

“I know he’s going to train to a really high level and be ready to perform.”

Melbourne open their finals campaign against minor premiers Collingwood at the MCG on Thursday night.

